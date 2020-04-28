Michael Madsen Channels Reservoir Dogs Character for PSA

It’s hard to say what a bloody ear opening would have to do with staying home and staying safe but apparently it’s Michael Madsen’s way of having fun at the moment and delivering the same message to people that’s been ongoing now for weeks. For those that have seen Reservoir Dogs thought it’s definitely a throwback to a movie that was kind of crazy and definitely over the top in some regards but also one of the most talked about movies that Quentin Tarantino has ever made. In a sense it’s a heist movie gone wrong and given a few interesting twists that make it into something a little more appealing. It’s also one of the biggest roles that Michael Madsen is known for since he plays the sociopath Vic Vega, who’s very well known for slicing off the ear of a hostage, a cop no less, while waiting for his fellow thieves to return to the safe house. Eventually push comes to shove and Vic, after torturing the cop for a bit, is shot dead by Mr. Orange, played by Tim Roth, who was also playing an undercover cop that managed to infiltrate the gang. The amusing thing, from a darker perspective, is that it wasn’t another cop or even Vic that shot Mr. Orange, it was a woman that was attempting to keep him from stealing her car as he and Mr. White were trying to make their getaway. Mr. Orange shot the woman out of reflex and continued to bleed out as he was taken to the safe house, where things really went south.
There was an idea for a Vega brothers movie at one point as Adrienne Tyler of Screenrant reminds us, but it never happened apparently since Tarantino couldn’t come up with an adequate story that would take the brothers, Vic and Vince, around Amsterdam running thing for Vincent’s boss Marsellus. Out of all the movies he’s made thus far and the ‘genius’ that Tarantino has managed to showcase he couldn’t come up with a suitable misadventure or two for a couple of brothers that are both off the chain and both bound to come up with good stories just based on the things they’ve already done in their own respective movies. That feels a little hard to believe, though if it was a time issue, or a funding issue, which the latter is hard to buy into, then it might have been easy to understand.
This could be why I and several others find Tarantino a little overrated at times, oh yes I said it, despite the fact that he tells a decent story. Too often it feels as though he has great ideas but gives them up in favor of other ideas that people jump on without any hesitation simply because they are HIS ideas. It’s true that Madsen has definitely been one of Tarantino’s actors and has done very well, both as Vic Vega and as Budd in Kill Bill, but crediting the work of the actors to the director is a common and very irritating mistake made by a lot of individuals who figure that without the director the actors might not have the chance to become the big stars they are. The same logic works for directors, as without actors they wouldn’t have a chance to tell a story, and without fans, none of them would really have any reason to do what they’re doing. But at any rate, Madsen has been a well-known name for a lot of years thanks in part to the role of Vic Vega and various other roles that he’s appeared in, and seeing as this character, or an approximation of him, in this PSA video is bound to make a lot of fans laugh since it hearkens back to a day when Reservoir Dogs was still one of the biggest things out there and a testament to the fact that Tarantino is a skilled director, but is a little nuts under all that ‘genius’.
As the lock down continues we’re bound to see more and more PSA’s as people are continuing to find creative ways to tell others to stay home and stay safe, using their old movie persona’s and various other methods to try and get people to listen. Obviously it’s not working for everyone since several protesters have been out and about trying to make the case that the virus isn’t the issue, that it’s the government that’s simply trying to impose its will upon the people in a way that they won’t stand for. And as people are getting tired of staying home, grumbling louder about wanting to go out and return to a normal life, the rest of us that are keeping our heads up and pushing forward are likely stuck in the middle for the duration.