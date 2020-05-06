For an aspiring singer, there’s nothing better than getting the chance to work with a successful artist while also getting the chance to display your talent to the world. That’s exactly what The Voice does for up and coming artists. Recently, Michael Williams has become one of the latest contestants to grab viewers’ attention. As a member of Nick Jonas’ team, Michael has consistently impressed the judges and the viewers. At just 18-years-old, Michael is already on the brink of seeing his dreams come true. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Michael Williams.
1. He Grew Up In The Church
Michael grew up in the church and his faith is still a part of everything he does. His father was the paster at a local church and his mother was a worship leader. His experience in the church helped him develop his love for music.
2. He Asked For Voice Lessons As A Christmas Gift
When most kids are creating their Christmas lists, they plan to ask for the hottest toys and the latest electronics. However, Michael was hoping for something different. When he was just 6-years-old, he asked for singing lessons as a Christmas gift.
3. Michael Buble Is His Biggest Influence
Every singer has at least one person who has inspired their musical journey. For Michael Williams, that person is Michael Buble. During an interview, he shared, “I loved to watch Michael Bublé. He really inspired me to want to do what I do, to be an entertainer … He was my first musical hero. He really got me thinking about that dream, what I wanted to do and who I wanted to become.”
4. He Works At An Amusement Park
Although Michael is on his way to superstardom, he’s still a regular teenager in a lot of ways. He works at an amusement park in Ohio called King’s Island. For the last couple of years, he has performed in various shows around the park.
5. He Originally Wanted To Work With John Legend
When Michael auditioned for the show, he had no idea who the new coach on season 18 would be. Michael said, “I didn’t actually know who the new coach was at first so my sights were on John Legend. But when I found out it was Nick Jonas. my perspective quickly changed. Nick then was definitely my first pick just because he connects so well with my story. He came from musical theatER before the Jonas Brothers and then was able to move into the pop/rock world.”
6. He Loves To Write Music
Michael isn’t just a singer, he’s a song writer too. He enjoys writing music because it’s a way for him to put his emotions into the songs he performs. Michael writes a lot of ballads and would describe his musical style as “pop influenced”.
7. He Hasn’t Released Any Original Music
Singing covers is a great way for a singer to get recognized, but it’s original music that will truly set them apart over the course of their career. Although he also writes his own songs, Michael has yet to release any original music. However, he hopes to do so in the future.
8. He Has A Digestive Disease
Michael grew up living an active lifestyle and playing lots of sports. Unfortunately, he had to walk away from his athletic activities due to being diagnosed with a digestive disease. Luckily, his health is under control and he seems to be doing well now.
9. He Was Nervous During The Audition Process
Most of us can only imagine how stressful it must be to audition for a show like The Voice. On one hand, it’s an exciting opportunity, but on the other it’s a scary experience. Michael describes his feelings during the audition as “nerve-wracking” but says that overall, the experience was truly “amazing”. He says the audition was a learning experience that taught him how to deal with the pressures of a big performance.
10. He’s On The Fence About College
As a recent high school graduate, Michael has a pretty big decision on his hands: will he go to college, or will he continue to work towards becoming a professional musician? Michael understands that he has a tough choice to make. He told a local radio station, “I’m keeping my options open…I think I’m leaning towards just starting a career, but college is still on the horizon and I still have time. I’m just waiting to see how the show goes.”