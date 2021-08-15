Season 16 of America’s Got Talent has gotten off to an incredible star, and Michael Winslow’s recent performance is a big part of the reason why. When he took the stage, he put on an impressive performance that left the judges and the audience in awe. Michael, who has had a very successful acting career, is known for his ability to make thousands of sound effects with his voice. Some of his film credits include Gremlins and the Police Academy franchise. However, after his wife passed away he decided to take a break from acting so that he could focus on raising his kids. Now that his children are older, he is ready to get back to entertaining and he might just become AGT’s next winner in the process. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Michael Winslow.
1. He Was A Military Brat
Michael was born in Spokane, Washington but he moved around a lot due to his father being in the military. Like lots of other kids who move often, Michael had a tough time making friends and his ability to make different sounds soon became a way for him to keep himself entertained.
2. He Is A Writer And Producer
People who are familiar with Michael will know that he’s a talented actor, but they may not be aware that he is also a writer and producer. He has written and produced several projects over the last 20 years. It’ll be interesting to see if he decides to get behind the camera again now that he’s working more.
3. He Has Been Married Three Times
During his time on America’s Got Talent, Michael revealed that his wife passed away. However, he had also been married two times since. Michael and his second wife, Angela Baytops, were married from 1997 to 2001. He and his third wife, Sharon Larrieu, were married from 2003 to 2014. Michael only has children from his first marriage.
4. He Streams On Twitch
When most people think of Twitch, video games are probably the first things that come to mind. However, that isn’t the only thing the platform can be used for. Although Michael isn’t a gamer, he is a Twitch streamer. Occasionally, he goes live to show off his vocal skills.
5. He Has A YouTube Channel
For those who are interested in seeing what else Michael can do, you’ll be happy to know that he has a YouTube channel and he’s actually pretty active on the platform. He has uploaded a wide variety of videos and his channel currently has 79,000 subscribers and more than 8.2 million views.
6. He Has Been In Video Games
Michael’s movie and TV roles are what he’s best known for, but his voice has also gotten him some other cool opportunities. He did some work on the 2004 video game Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Lots of gamers would probably agree that they would love to see him do more games.
7. He Has Done Commercials
Even though Michael took a step back from acting to focus on raising his children, he didn’t stop working completely. He did quite a few smaller projects over the years including a commercial with Geico for their “We Hired a Celebrity” campaign. He has also done commercials for Cadbury.
8. He Wants To Get Into The Guinness Book Of World Records
Before the COVID-19 pandemic put live shows and other in-person gatherings on hold, Michael was planning on trying for a Guinness World Record. During an interview with Global Communicator, Michael said, “We were going to do a stand-up comedy show — fifty states in forty-nine days. We were going to do that, and then this hit, and now I have to wait another year before I try again.”
9. He Has His Own Apps
Entertainment has always been his main thing, but Michael has also dabbled in the world of technology. According to Global Communicator, Michael “debuted his own iPhone and iPod Touch apps in 2010. The “ThatsKungFu” app generates Winslow’s kung fu fighting sounds when the device is swung in a fighting motion, and “NoizeyMan,” billed as the “World’s Noiziest App,” contains video, ringtones, sound effects, and mini-games, all created by Winslow.”
10. He Went Through A Period Of Homelessness
After graduating from high school, Michael decided he wanted to get into the entertainment industry. He hitchhiked to Los Angeles and his journey began. However, it certainly wasn’t easy. While talking to Rediscover the 80s, he shared that he was homeless for his first few months in L.A. That changed when he appeared on The Gong Show and won $516.32.