10 Things You Didn’t Know about Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo

10 Things You Didn't Know about Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo

As the daughter of the governor of one of the most famous cities in the entire world, it was only a matter of time before Michaela Kennedy Cuomo made her way to the spotlight. The 23-year-old has recently gotten a lot of online attention after coming out as demisexual. For those who aren’t familiar with the term, demisexual refers to people who only experience sexual attraction to people who they share an emotional connection to. Michaela previously came out as bisexual but finds demisexual to be more true to how she feels. Now that her name has been buzzing across the web, there are lots of people who would love to learn more about her. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo.

1. She Has A Great Relationship With Her Dad

It’s very common for people not to agree with their parents’ politics, and we’ve seen quite a few high-profile political figures have rifts with family members over those differences. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case with Michaela and her father. Not only do they have a close personal relationship, but she also seems to support her dad’s stance on political issues.

2. She Has An Ivy League Education

A lot of people probably expected Michaela to stay in New York for college, but she decided to venture over to Rhode Island. Michaela attended Brown University where she studied education and human development. She graduated in 2020. According to her LinkedIn profile, she also took classes at Harvard and Boston University.

3. She’s An Animal Lover

Animal lovers are often seen as compassionate and understanding people, and Michaela is very proud to be one of them. Michaela has a soft spot in her heart for animals and she’s a firm believer in the idea ‘adopt don’t shop.’ It’s unclear whether she has any pets of her own.

4. She’s A Spiritual Person

Michaela hasn’t openly discussed her religious beliefs, but based on her Instagram profile, she appears to have a very strong sense of spirituality. She practices mindfulness and meditation and does what she can to keep herself centered and focus on her mental health.

5. She Loves To Travel

Traveling is one of the few things that nothing else in the world can compare to. There’s something special about getting to explore different places. Michaela has been fortunate to do lots of traveling over the years. On top of visiting places all over the United States, she has also gone to several countries including Italy, Jerusalem, and Greece.

6. She Isn’t Afraid To Speak Her Mind

Michaela may not have gone into politics, but that hasn’t stopped her from speaking out on a wide range of issues ranging from politics to human rights. She isn’t shy about standing up for what she believes in and she has consistently spoken out against things like racism and abuse. She has also been a strong advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

7. She Has A Great Sense Of Style

Michaela may not think of herself as a fashionista, but it’s clear that she loves clothes and she has a great sense of style. Fashion is a way for Michaela to express herself and she isn’t afraid to try new looks. Whether she’s hanging out with friends or attending a formal event, she knows exactly how to put the perfect outfit together.

8. She Likes To Write

Michaela was a writer for the Brown Political Review when she was in college. During that time, she covered various topics including rape and sexual assault in an article called “Institutional Gaslighting; Investigations to Silence the Victim and Protect the Perp”.

9. She’s A CEO

Now that Michaela is done with college, she’s been making a strong impact in the working world. Michaela’s LinkedIn profile reports that she is the CEO of a company called The Woke Mystix. According to the description on her profile, “The Woke Mystix is a podcast, author duo, and platform created to amplify diverse voices in wellness, spirituality, self-care, and astrology.”

10. She Enjoys Helping Others

Since life has been comfortable for Michaela, there are a lot of people who probably think she is out of touch with the struggles that average people go through. However, she has made it a point to educate herself on the world around her and she has become very passionate about helping people in need. In 2020, she went to Puerto Rico to help provide resources after the devastation of Hurricane Maria. She is also very passionate about helping abuse survivors including people who have experienced sexual assault.

