Michaella Russell is a relative newcomer to the entertainment industry, but she’s been working hard to make sure that she leaves a mark. Fortunately, the opportunities have been coming in, and she’s gotten a few chances to show the world how talented she is. She hasn’t gotten her big break quite yet, but she’s been building a solid resume that includes the 2021 movie It’s Not You, It’s Me. There’s also a good chance that we’ll see her do some behind-the-scenes work eventually. The possibilities of what she can do are truly endless. Even if you’re not familiar with her yet, that won’t be the case for much longer. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Michaella Russell.
1. She Started Acting As A Child
If you take a look at Michaella’s on-screen resume, you’ll think that she just started acting about two years ago. While it’s true that’s when she made her first on-screen appearance, she fell in love with acting long before that. When asked how she knew she wanted to act, she told The Bokem Legacy, “I was 8, I auditioned for Hagrid (if u can believe it) for our school play, I was up against 2 boys who were at least 2 heads taller Than me but my accent and energy was good enough to beat them, they had to build me a 6foot tall mesh and cloth costume to look the part But I did it, memorizing all the lines of Hagrids from the first Harry potter film…from then on i was hooked!”
2. She Struggled With An Eating Disorder
Due to the pressure to maintain a certain body type, there are many people who develop unhealthy relationships with food. Michaella was one of them. Michaella suffered from an eating disorder from the time she was 15 until she was in her early 20s. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any details on how she’s been able to overcome this problem.
3. She’s A Private Person
Michaella has been getting more attention over the last few years, but it appears that she likes to keep the focus on her work and not on her personal life. She has done a good job of maintaining her privacy. As she gets further into her career, however, we will probably be able to learn more about her.
4. She Loves Being Outdoors
When Michaella isn’t busy working and the weather is nice, you can usually catch her making the most of a beautiful day. Michaella spends a lot of time outdoors and it’s become the perfect place for her to relax and clear her head. She loves doing things like going hiking, playing with her dog, and hanging out at the beach.
5. She Didn’t Study The Arts In College
Since Michaella is an actress, most people would probably assume that she studied something related to the arts in college. However, that isn’t true at all. Although she’s always loved acting, she didn’t think it would be a legitimate career option for her so she chose to study neuropsychology and economics while in college.
6. She’s All About Positivity
Michaella has been through a lot of personal and professional ups and downs over the years, but she has always managed to find ways to keep going. Instead of dwelling on the negatives, she is the kind of person who does her best to maintain a positive attitude. She also loves to spread that energy to others.
7. She Enjoys Cooking
Everybody in the world needs to eat, but not everyone loves to cook. The idea of spending time in the kitchen is nothing more than a chore for a lot of people. Michaella doesn’t feel that way, though. She loves cooking for her friends and family and she’s also a pretty skilled baker.
8. She’s In A Relationship
Sorry to anyone out there who was thinking they could slide into Michaella’s DMs, but she’s already spoken for. That said, she hasn’t shared much information about her boyfriend, so we don’t know his name or how long they’ve been together. However, he doesn’t appear to be part of the entertainment industry.
9. Her Favorite Color Is Green
There’s something that feels intimate about knowing what someone’s favorite color is. Even though it’s a relatively small detail, it can often give you some insight into who they are. While talking to The Bokem Legacy, Michaella shared that she loves the color green. She added, “It is the colour of living things and the true colour of my eyes… Its a vital and powerful colour.”
10. She Enjoys Reading
The ability to tell good stories is one of the things Michaella likes the most about acting. Sometimes, however, she likes to be on the other side where she can enjoy a story without having to be a part of it. Reading is one of her favorite ways to get this feeling and she likes a variety of books.