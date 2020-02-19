Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Michelle Borth

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Michelle Borth

1 min ago

Michelle Borth

Whether you know her from film or TV, it’s fair to say you’re familiar with Michelle Borth’s work in some capacity. Over the past few years, the actress has built up a name for herself with roles in the likes of The Forgotten and Hawaii Five-0, not to mention the super successful 2019 superhero film, Shazam! Find out more about the actress with these ten quick-fire facts.

1. Dancing Her Way To Success

There’s nothing quite so secretive as a superhero movie. Right up until it’s released to a breathlessly waiting public, the details are kept closely under wraps – sometimes, even from the movie stars themselves. When Borth got the call to audition for the part of Mary Marvel in Shazam, all she was given was three pages of dialogue and the instruction to “dance the dialogue”. With no idea who the character was, or even what movie it was for, she ended up recreating John Travolta’s Saturday Night Fever dance, with a few spins and “fluttering butterfly arm” movements of her own for good measure. It obviously impressed, as three months after leaving the audition, she got the call to say she’d been offered the part.

2. The Power To Be Invisible

Once you star in a superhero film, you need to decide what superhero power you’d have in real life- because make no mistake, you’re going to be asked the question… a lot. Since starring as Mary Marvel in Shazam, Borth has been asked the question a thousand times over, but fortunately, she’s ready to go with the answer. “I want to be invisible because I just want to stand in the Oval Office and I want to hear what happens when no one’s around,” she revealed to Parade. “Genuinely, I would go to Washington, D.C. That’s it. I would use my invisibility power for political good. That’s what I want to do, I swear.”

3. Dog’s Best Friend

Borth has a secret passion- rescuing old dogs. Ever since her first dog died at the grand old age of 17, she’s been working with Care Rescue LA, a nonprofit that connects homeless animals with careers, and has fostered several senior dogs herself. “Ever since I lost mine, it’s kind of a tribute to my first dog, and I love them dearly. I love the old dogs,” she’s said.

4. Dreams Of Olympic Glory

As a child, a career in acting was the last thing on Borth’s mind. Inspired by five-time Olympic gold medalist Nadia Comăneci, Borth dreamed of becoming a professional gymnast. During her senior year at high school, she started to get mixed up in drugs: as a last resort, her parents sent her to a camp where she began taking acting classes as a way to release the emotions that until that point, she’d been channeling into destructive behaviors. The classes proved a turning point, getting her back on the straight and narrow and igniting her Hollywood dreams.

5. Smoking Up A Storm

LA might be all green juices and 24/7 gyms, but Borth has yet to join the legions of actresses living squeaky clean lifestyles. If any guys have romantic intentions on Borth, they have to accept two things. One, her dogs are her life, and two, she smokes. “It’s awful, I hate it and I will quit one day, just not right now, in the middle of shooting,” she told Made Man. “It chills me out. I’d go insane if I tried to quit right now. Some guys are totally turned off by it. If you can’t kiss me we can’t date.”

6. Family Ties

Borth and her two younger brothers were raised in New York City. Her mom, a home improvement business owner, is of Italian origin, and, according to Borth, a real-life superhero. “My mother is my wonder woman,” she told Culturess. “I don’t know how she did it. She has superpowers. Anytime I want to complain about anything, I think about the circumstances my mother was in and everything that she sacrificed for me.”

7. Tying It Down With Warner Bros

After her successful audition for the role of Mary Marvel, Warner Bros didn’t just offer Borth the chance to appear in 2019’s Shazam, they put a giant 5-movie deal on the table. As part of that, Borth will be reprising her role as Mary in Shazam! 2, which is currently expected to hit theaters on April 1, 2022.

8. An Off Centre Debut

In 2002, Borth made her TV debut as Carly in the controversial, short-lived sitcom, Off Centre. For the next few years, she made several guest appearances in the likes of Center of the Universe (2004), Komodo vs. Cobra (2005), Freddie (2005), and Supernatural (2007), before landing what would be her breakthrough role as Jamie in Tell Me You Love Me (2007). Since then, she’s been a regular fixture on our screens, with some of her most notable work including The Forgotten (2009-2010), Hawaii Five-0 (2010–16, 2018–19), and Combat Hospital (2011).

9. Film Star

Since making her film debut as Brittany Jarvis in 2002’s In Your Face, Borth has appeared in supporting and starring roles in almost a dozen features. While not all achieved quite the same level of success as 2019’s Shazam! (three of her early movies, Silent Warning (2003), The Sisterhood (2004), and Rampage: The Hillside Strangers Murders (2006), skipped a theatre release entirely to go straight to video), they’ve clearly been doing wonders for her bank account. By the latest estimates from Married Biography, the actress is worth around $3 million.

10. Superhero Family

Filming Shazam! may have been one of the highlights of Borth’s career, but it was also one of the highlights of her personal life as well. She and the rest of the actors bonded straight away, becoming the same kind of rag-tag family off-screen as they were on. “We’re all in a group chat, we’re all like ridiculous best friends, not kidding,” she told Screen Rant. “Like, it sounds so cheesy but we really are family, it’s really gross.’


About The Author

Dana Hanson-Firestone
More from this Author

Dana Hanson-Firestone has extensive professional writing experience including technical and report writing, informational articles, persuasive articles, contrast and comparison, grant applications, and advertisement. She also enjoys creative writing, content writing on nearly any topic, because as a lifelong learner, she loves research. She holds academic degrees which are: AA social Science BA English MEd Adult Ed & Community & Human Resource Development and ABD in PhD studies in Indust & Org Psychology. Her favorite topics are psychology, sociology, anthropology, history and religion.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Whatever Happened to Shawna Waldron?
Gold Rush’s Todd Hoffman Has Some Interesting Spending Habits
An Unauthorized Japanese Star Wars Tuna Commercial from 1978
Siesta Key
Is The Show Siesta Key Fake?
Funny Face
Five Essential Films About Americans in France
Wonder Woman 3 and Five Possible DC Villains That Can Appear
The Best Movies and Shows Based off of Graphic Novels
Mr Ripley
Five Essential Films About Americans in Italy
Michelle Borth
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Michelle Borth
Angus Cloud
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Angus Cloud
Taynara Conti
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Taynara Conti
Jenn Brown
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Jenn Brown
The Eternals and Shang-Chi Aren’t Very Popular and That’s Okay
Sinister Six
Check Out This Awesome Sinister Six Fan-Made Trailer
Five Superheroes Outside of Marvel and DC that need their own Movies
Joker Movie
Five DC Characters That Should Be in The Joker Sequel
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Five Guest Characters That Should be in the Next Mortal Kombat Pack
This Awesome Metal Tribute To Video Game Music
Atari Hotel
Atari Video Game-Themed Hotels To Hit the U.S. Soon
Prize
10 Video Game Endings No One Has Ever Seen