Achieving success in the entertainment industry certainly isn’t an easy thing to do. However, British actress, Michelle Keegan, has already made a name for herself thanks to her good looks and talent. The 32-year-old star has appeared several British shows and is best-known for her role in the BBC series, Our Girl. Most recently, she was cast in the series Brassic which is set in northern England. Although she has only appeared in British productions so far, I have a feeling she’ll be working on this side of the pond very soon. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Michelle Keegan.
1. She’s Married
There’s no denying the fact that Michelle Keegan is very hot, but she’s also very taken. In 2015, she married fellow actor, Mark Wright. Although they both have very busy schedule they love to spend as much time together as possible. Prior to her relationship with Wright, she dated singer, Max George. Keegan and George were briefly engaged, but ended their relationship before they could make it down the aisle.
2. She Loves Tequila
Michelle is definitely the type of person who likes to enjoy a good drink from time to time. Her go-to option is usually a gin and tonic, but she also loves to have a shot of tequila. She recommends that people try it with brown sugar instead of salt, and orange in stead of lemon.
3. She Does Workouts She Finds On YouTube
Keeping up with healthy habits is never easy, and this is especially true when you’re working an outrageously busy schedule. However, Michelle still finds time to exercise by doing 8 minute abs videos that she finds on YouTube.
4. She Hits The Snooze Button Every Morning
Sometimes there’s a perception that celebrities are so successful because they’re always on top of their stuff. However, the truth is that most famous people slack off from time to time just like the rest of us. During an interview with Women’s Health, Michelle revealed that she usually hits the snooze button four times every morning.
5. She Doesn’t Read Social Media Comments
Social media platforms can be a great way for celebrities to interact with their fans. On the other hand, though, people on social media don’t always have nice things to say. Over the years, Michelle has learned that she feels much better about herself if she doesn’t read comments on social media.
6. She Has Spanish Ancestry
Michelle Keegan is a quarter Spanish through her maternal grandmother. In 2018, Keegan appeared on the UK version of the show Who Do You Think You Are? The show features celebrities who work with genealogy experts to trace their ancestral roots. The show helped her uncover that she also has roots in Gibraltar.
7. She Would Never Do Reality TV
The lines between reality TV and scripted shows continues to get thinner and thinner each year. Reality TV was once a place where aspiring actors went in hopes of eventually making it big. Now, there are plenty of established celebrities who are also doing reality TV. However, no matter how popular reality TV shows get, Michelle says you won’t ever catch her on one. She said, “I enjoy watching it, but I just wouldn’t feel comfortable doing it.”
8. She Enjoys Traveling
Traveling is one of the few things that no amount of technology will ever be able to replace. Having the experience of visiting different places and learning about new cultures and traditions is something that is truly priceless. Michelle Keegan knows this and tries to make the most out of every moment she has. She loves to travel and has visited several countries The United States, Greece, and Gibraltar.
9. She’s Into Fashion
If there’s one thing that’s true about Michelle Keegan, it’s that she’s the true definition of a fashionista. Michelle has a natural eye for fashion and she’s a natural at putting together a good outfit. On top of that, Michelle has some modeling experience and knows exactly what types of pieces look the best on her.
10. Fame Made Her Self Conscious About Her Body
Being in the spotlight has its perks, but constantly being scrutinized by everyone who sees you isn’t one of them. When Michelle first began her career, she began to struggle with her body image after viewers constantly made comments about her weight. She says, “I became conscious of how I looked, and in turn how it made me feel. People would comment on my appearance and say I’d put on weight. “