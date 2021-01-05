Since making her debut in 2013, Michelle Mylett has been acting consistently and people all over the world have fallen in love with her work. She is best-known for playing Katy in the TV series Letterkenny. In 2020, she appeared in the film The Complex: Lockdown. Although she doesn’t have a huge resume yet, the work she’s done so far has shown that she is capable of playing a wide variety of characters. Whether she has a big or small role, Michelle always brings her best. Her fans are looking forward to seeing what she does next, and by the looks of things, it’s going to be something big. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Michelle Mylett.
1. She Is Canadian
There are many people out there who will probably assume that Michelle is American. In reality, however, she was born and raised in Vancouver, Canada where she initially got involved with acting. As far as we can tell, she still lives in Canada and doesn’t have plans to leave the area any time soon.
2. She Was A Professional Cheerleader
Can you remember the first job you had when you were a teenager? Chances are is wasn’t anything glamorous. That isn’t the case for Michelle, though. After high school, the first job she landed was working as a professional cheerleader for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League.
3. She Loves The Outdoors
Michelle spends a lot of time at work, and although she loves what she does she also likes to enjoy her free time. Spending time outdoors is one of her favorite things to do and she has lots of respect and appreciation for nature. She loves doing things like hiking, camping, and swimming.
4. She Is A Pet Parent
Michelle hasn’t started a family of her own yet, but she’s still found a way to exercise her maternal muscle. She is a very proud fur parent to an adorable yellow lab named Clementine. Not only does Clementine make frequent appearances on Michelle’s Instagram, but she also has an account of her own.
5. She Is A Fleabag Fan
Some actors prefer not to watch TV in their free time because they like to unplug from anything that reminds them of work. Michelle, on the other hand, loves to kick back and watch a good TV show. She’s a big fan of the British comedy series Fleabag which aired from 2016 to 2019.
6. She Loves To Travel
Michelle may have spent all of her life living in Canada, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t a woman of the world. She loves to get out and see new things and she’s been fortunate to travel to different parts of the world. Some of the countries she’s been to include Mexico, Spain, and Ukraine.
7. She Has A Boyfriend
Michelle has been getting a lot of attention lately which also means that there are probably countless people in her DMs hoping for a chance. Sadly for those people, Michelle isn’t interested. She is in a happy long term relationship with Jesse Antler. We weren’t able to find any information on what he does for work.
8. She Likes To Dance
Staying active has always been important to Michelle, and it continues to be something that is a part of her regular routine. Exercise for Michelle doesn’t always mean going to the gym however. During an interview with Real Style Network she shared that she takes dance lessons and also practices yoga.
9. She Was A Little Nervous About Joining The Cast Of Letterkenny
Being cast on Letterkenny was a great opportunity for Michelle, but she admits that she felt a little anxious in the beginning. She told SBS that she felt “a little bit nervous just because I didn’t know what to expect, but as soon as I met everyone, they’re just the nicest, most welcoming, down to earth, gentle guys. They’re really so kind and just made me feel super comfortable from day one. Which was really lucky, because it could have gone in another direction, but it’s been great.”
10. Family Is Very Important To Her
Some people who choose to pursue a career in the arts have to deal with judgement from loved ones. Some people simply don’t understand why someone would choose acting over a more ‘stable’ option. Michelle has been fortunate to have a strong support system in her loved ones. She has a very close relation have been with her family and they have been with her every step of the way.