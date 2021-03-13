10 Things You Didn’t Know about Miguel Gomez

FBI: Most Wanted is one of television’s best-kept secrets. The spin-off of FBI is good. The cast is well-appointed, the storylines interesting, and the concept keeps you on your toes from start to finish. There’s a storyline behind the characters, but not so much that you cannot just watch right now and worry about the rest later. It’s good at balancing what’s right and wrong, and it’s on a constant rotation in many households. The first season was a solid success, and season two is here with just as much star power. This season, the show welcomes Miguel Gomez as a full-time cast member, and we could not be more excited to have him grace our screens in one of our favorite shows. He’s taken on the role of Special Agent Ivan Ortiz, and he’s good.
1. He’s Colombian
Born and raised, as they say. He was born in Cali, Colombia, and he spent almost his entire childhood growing up in the area. He made a lot of memories there, and we imagine it will always be his home even though he no longer calls it his main home.
2. He’s in His 30s
Can you believe it? We cannot believe he is 35. His date of birth is August 20, 1985. We don’t know what life was like in Colombia in the 80s, but we do know that those born in this decade had some of the best childhoods. They didn’t have social media. They didn’t have the internet. Their parents weren’t constantly connected and distracted and unable to focus on their families. It was a good time.
3. He’s Also a Texan
His childhood might have been spent in Colombia, but he did move to Houston when he was a little older. His entire childhood was spent in South America, but he did become a Houston native later in life. It’s a great city, so we imagine he had a good time there when he came to the states.
4. He’s a Former Rapper
Not everyone ends up doing what they thought they might do in life. Before he was a famous actor working on some of the best shows in the industry, he was a rapper. He rapped by a different name, though. He was known as Aztek Escobar, which is why many people might not put two and two together. He never made it past the signing stage of his career, though he did sign with Jay Z’s label.
5. This is Not His First Crime Show
If you didn’t catch Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union in L.A.’s Finest recently, it might be time to check that one out. It was good. Gomez was on the show for six episodes, and he was good. He played the role of Ricky Leon, and he was mesmerizing. It’s no wonder that he was picked out of all the actors available to take on a new role as an FBI agent looking to take down the worst of the worst.
6. He’s Probably Single
Ladies, you’re welcome for looking into this one for you. Miguel Gomez appears to be a single man. We cannot find any mention of a wife or even a girlfriend. There aren’t even any rumors circulating at the moment about him being spotted with someone significant. We can’t promise that he doesn’t have a serious lady friend in his life, but we can assure you that he is not a married man.
7. He’s Private
Gomez isn’t into sharing his life on the internet. He does a darn good job of keeping things to himself, and he’s not very active on social media. He’s been in the business for a long time, and he’s learned that keeping his life as private as possible is a gift to himself.
8. He’s Doing All Right
While we don’t know for certain how much he is worth, the internet is having a good time deciding just how high Gomez’s net worth is. Some say it’s around $15 million, and some say it’s as low as a half-million. While we cannot say for certain, we imagine it’s somewhere between the two.
9. He Made History
It was mentioned earlier that he was signed as an artist with Jay Z’s label, La Roc Familia, but did we mention that he was the official first artist signed with the label? He might not have ever seen anything come from his rap career, but he does get to say that he is the first person that Jay Z’s label thought was good enough to sign into the family. That’s a big deal.
10. His Fans Love Him
He may have only just made his first appearance in his new role on his new show, but fans love him so much from the work he’s done in the past. He’s already getting rave reviews, and we cannot wait to see what his character brings to the show.