When Miguel Herran began his acting career in 2015, he had no way of knowing that he’d be a star within just a small amount of time. However, being cast as Anibal ‘Rios’ Cortes on Money Heist has changed his life. The 23-year-old actor is well on his way to establishing himself in the Spanish entertainment industry, and it’s easy to see why. Miguel possesses the kind of talent and charisma that aren’t easy to come by. As his career continues to grow, there’s no doubt that viewers all over the world will be seeing much more of him. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Miguel Herran.
1. He Loves Dirt Bikes
Miguel Herran definitely loves a good adrenaline rush. He has a strong love for dirt bikes and motorcycles and has been riding since he was just 3-years-old. He obtained his license as soon as he was old enough to do so.
2. He Thought He Would Be A Mechanic
Acting wasn’t always a part of Miguel’s plan. He never saw himself as becoming a star and saw himself working a more modest job. He said, “in the best of my dreams I would see myself in a mechanic’s workshop, and that if I had studied, of course!”
3. He Has Dealt With Depression
Miguel has been very open about his struggles with mental health. He has admitted to struggling with depression and body dysmorphic disorder. Miguel was once in such a dark place that he didn’t see himself living for much longer. He also added that he felt he would end up living on the street.
4. His Character On Elite Was Based On A Childhood Friend
As an actor, there must be a familiar feeling that takes over when you get to play a role that connects to you or someone you’re close with. Miguel Herran got to experience this when he joined the cast of Elite. He says the character he played, Christian, was based on a childhood friend of his. He also said, “This is a friend I talk to, and I actually asked him many questions when I realised I would be playing the character.”
5. He Won A Goya Award
When Miguel Herran won a Goya Award in 2016, he wasn’t expecting it at all. Even in the moment he didn’t believe he was winning until he heard his last name. After winning the award, Miguel said that he hoped it would help boost his acting career. It looks like things worked out exactly the way he was hoping.
6. He Loves Traveling To Malaga
Miguel Herran was born in a city in Spain called Malaga. Although his career often keeps him in other places, he still loves spending time in Malaga whenever he can. Miguel goes to Malaga every summer and when he has more than three days off from work.
7. He Wants To Make A Movie About His Mom
Miguel hopes that one day he will be able to use his talents to tell a story that is very important to him: his mother’s. After winning his Goya Award, Miguel said, ““My life has been like a film script. Now I’m starting to make a film about my mother and how I came into this world, so that when people see it, they will understand the speech I made [at the Goyas].”
8. A Chance Encounter Led Him To Acting
We’ve all heard the saying “everything happens for a reason,” and sometimes the idea behind that phrase seems hard to believe. However, Miguel’s path to acting might just be evidence that everything does indeed happen for a reason. One day while out with his friends, Miguel ran into Spanish actor/director, Daniel Guzman. Miguel and his friends just so happened to look like the type of people Guzman needed for a project he was working on. This encounter eventually lead to Miguel getting a role in Nothing in Return.
9. His Parents Never Married
In the early days of his life, Miguel lived with both of his parents. Ultimately, though, his parents never married. Although they were together for several years, they eventually decided to go their separate ways and Miguel continued to be raised by his mother.
10. He Is Very Close To His Mother
Miguel and his mother have a very close relationship. It seems that his mom is the one person who has been constant throughout his life and he is very appreciative of that. When he won his Goya Award, he dedicated it to her in his speech.