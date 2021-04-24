Mika Abdalla has been in the entertainment industry since she was a child. Fortunately, she has overcome many of the pitfalls associated with child stardom and the world has watched her blossom into a talented young adult. Many people will recognize Mika best for her role in the TV series Project Mc². After the series ended in 2017, Mika took a bit of a break from the spotlight, but she’s started ramping things up again. She was cast in the upcoming Freeform series, Cruel Summer, and her fans are looking forward to seeing what she accomplishes in the future. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Mika Abdalla.
1. She Is First Generation American
Mika was born and raised in Texas and she is the first person in her family to be born in the United States. Her family’s roots trace back to Lebanon, Bulgaria, Greece, and Italy. Mika is very proud of all of the cultures that make up who she is and she’s also a proud Texan. She actually lived in Texas for much of her career before relocating to Los Angeles.
2. She Was In Barney
People who grew up in the 90s and 2000s probably have lots of memories about Barney. The big purple dinosaur entertained countless children and Mika will always be able to say she was a part of it. She made her debut on-screen appearance in an episode of Barney and Friends in 2008.
3. She Enjoys Horseback Riding
As a true Texas, Mika has always enjoyed outdoor activities. She has been riding horses for many years and has even ridden competitively. We weren’t able to locate any information on whether or not she still enters competitions, but it’s very likely that she still rides for fun when she gets the chance.
4. She Studied At UCLA
Many people who enter the entertainment industry as children decide to forego traditional education. Mika, however, decided that she wanted to have a traditional college experience. She enrolled at UCLA where she studies film. It’s unclear whether she is still a student, but the fact that she went to college is the reason we haven’t seen much from her in the last couple of years.
5. She Is A Pretty Private Person
Having a career in the public eye can make it very difficult for people to maintain any sense of privacy, but Mika has managed to keep her personal life to herself. For the most part, she hasn’t shared much information regarding her private life and it appears that she prefers to live a more low-key lifestyle.
6. She Likes Math
Like her character in Project Mc², Mika has always gravitated towards numbers and formulas. Mika told Pop Sugar, “I’ve always just really been very, very into math. Like I did algebra II and geometry the same year. I finished all my math my sophomore year of high school.” Mika also added that she doesn’t like the way women are often discouraged from going into math and science fields.
7. She Is A Dancer
Apparently, acting isn’t the only way that Mika likes to express her creativity. She is also a trained ballroom dancer although it’s unclear exactly how long she’s been dancing for. Maybe one day we’ll get the chance to see Mika combine her love of dance with her love for acting.
8. Family Is Important To Her
Mika may be a private person, but one thing she doesn’t keep to herself is the love she has for her family. Through her Instagram activity, she has made it very clear that family is very high on her priority list. She has great relationships with her parents and she loves hanging out with them whenever she gets the chance. From what we can tell, she doesn’t have any siblings.
9. She Loves Cats
Mika loves animals, but cats have an extra special place in her heart. In fact, during an interview with Justine Magazine, Mika revealed that she has a stuffed cat named Janet that she brings with her almost everywhere – including onset. The stuffed animal is almost an exact replica of her real cat which is also named Janet.
10. She Likes To Lift Weights
Don’t let Mika’s petite frame fool you, she loves to work out and she isn’t afraid to go hard in the gym. While talking to Justine Magazine she shared that she loves lifting heavy weights and that squats are her favorite part of her workout routine. Her love for staying active isn’t just about keeping her in good shape, it’s also a great way to release stress and keep her mental health in a good place as well.