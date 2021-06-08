10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mike Allio

Bachelorette Katie Thurston is looking for love on national television, and fans are wondering who she might choose to be the man of her dreams. She’s young, she’s single, and she’s hoping the nationally televised romance that did not work out for pretty much anyone else over the course of dozens of seasons (save for a small few) might just work out for her. Mike Allio is one of the men who is hoping he can get her to fall in love with him and be his forever date, and fans are hoping they can learn more about the man who is winning hearts left and right. He’s touched everyone who hears his story, and we all want to know more about him.
1. He is a Widow and a Father of One
His son is James, and he is only four. Mike and James suffered a heartbreaking blow when James’ mother lost her life. He was married to his late wife, Laura, for almost a decade before she lost her life in 2019. The lovely mom of one lost her life to cancer that year, and it was a crushing blow to her husband and her son.
2. He Has His Own Business
Allio is the founder of a business called the L4 Project. It is an apparel company that stands for “Live Life Like Laura,” his wife of nearly a decade who passed away after her battle with cancer. It’s a company that he wanted to bring to light following the loss of his wife, and he is bringing awareness to breast cancer to all who care to listen.
3. He is in His 30s
Allio is only 36. Imagine being a 34-year-old father and husband whose wife succumbs to her disease. He became a widower at the age of 34, and his life will never be the same. Losing the love of your life, the mother of your child, and the person with whom you share your life is devastating, and our hearts break for this young dad.
4. He Knows Life is Short
Everything he has been through has taught him a very difficult lesson about how short life really is. He is looking to share his life with someone else, to provide his son with a woman who will love him like a mother, and to find happiness after heartbreak. Maybe some will say it is too soon for him, but he is ready to look at the future.
5. He’s Recognized At Home
When you’re named one of Cleveland’s 40 under 40, you tend to be recognized when you go out. Crain Cleveland Business named him one of their 40 under 40 in terms of people they feel are making a difference in their Ohio neighborhood. He’s clearly a man with a mission and a passion, and he is showing the world regularly just how giving he really is.
6. Some Think it’s Too Soon
There are some people in the world who are looking at this young man and thinking it’s just too soon for him to move on. His wife died two years ago, but how quickly he chooses to move on with his life is his business. It’s up to him, and he knows if he is ready.
7. He is a Founder
In addition to being the founding member of L4, he is also the founder of his own company called Allstera. It’s a company he founded in 2020. He knew that with the pandemic raging in many cities, he needed to find a way to provide the ability to connect people with the delivery of sanitation products, and he is doing quite well with it.
8. He’s a Do-Gooder
He goes through life knowing that everything he does is for the greater good. He is a man who does good, who makes it his mission to be a good guy, and to make things work in his favor. He enjoys his time with his son, and he knows that he is going to give back as much as he can to the world.
9. His Son is a Package Deal
One thing that he will not negotiate on is that his son is his number one. He is a package deal with his little boy, and we get it. He is the only parent this little one has in his life, and he knows he needs to be there for his son every step of the way. His bachelorette needs to know this is always how things will be for him.
10. He Has Fans for Life
Whether he falls in love or ends up going home without love, the world will forever love this man. He has won hearts already, and no one even knows him yet. He’s a guy who has a good life, but a heartbreaking story, and it resonates.