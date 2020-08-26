10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mike Hall

Mike Hall is a man many people are curious about. The reality television star is a hit that seemed to come out of nowhere, and fans are all clamoring to know the “Rust Valley Restorers” star more intimately. Who is he? Where is he from? What brought him to this line of work? Does he have a family? What’s with the dreadlocks? We all have so many questions, and we thought we might just bring some answers to the table for everyone. Are you ready to get to know him better?
1. He’s Restoring Old Cars
He’s got a team, and they are called the Rust Bros. Their entire goal in life is to take old cars that have turned to rusted piles of junk and turn them back into something special. It’s all that there is to it, and it’s surprisingly good. They are very talented at what they do, and it’s not a skill just anyone is born with.
2. He’s a Canadian
He was born and raised in Stain Boniface. This is located in Manitoba, but he didn’t live there forever. He did move with his family to a place called Kamloops when he was a child. His father got a new job there, and the family had to move to accommodate his work schedule.
3. He’s A Hippie</h2?
He really is just a hippie who likes his dread locks and wants to keep them around. He’s eccentric, he doesn’t fit anyone’s idea of a mold, and he’s fine with that. Actually, we think that’s what makes it all the more cooler that he is who he is and he does what he does.
4. He’s Got 400 Cars
His very first car was something he got as a teen. He decided he wanted to start a vintage car collection, and now he has more than 400 of them. He’s worked on every single one of them, too. It’s his job, his hobby, and something he just loves.
5. He Keeps His Collection on 5 Acres
He currently lives in British Columbia in Tappen. He has a five-acre plot of land on the Shuswap Lake, and that’s where he keeps his cars and works. We don’t know how much space 400 cars takes up, but we feel like he has to have a few garages with some multi-level storage to make that work, right?
6. He Has a Farm
He also has a wife, and he also has a dog. They all live on a farm that they have that’s comprised of more than 26 acres. He doesn’t talk much about it, but we have a feeling that he has a good time there. He does not get to keep his cars there because his wife is not a lover of all of them. He has to keep them away from the house if he wants to make her happy.
7. He’s a Businessman
Before he decided he would start his business restoring cars and making reality television shows with his son, he also owned a business. He owned a company that worked in the slope stabilization business. We don’t know what that means, but it was called Chimera Springs Rock Works. He got to hang from cliffs and blow things up (though he uses a different term to describe blowing things up).
8. He’s A Former Reality Star
Did you guys know that Mike Hall is a reality pro? That’s right. This is not his first rodeo. He was on the show “Highway Through Hell,” which was about people who have to rescue other people on the very dangerous roads of British Columbia. The mountains have some very rough roads and some awful terrain, and sometimes mountain climbing is the only way to save people from accidents.
9. All of His Cars are Not Restored
Now that he is in his mid-60s, he knows that things are not going to go as easily for him as they did when he is younger. He’s got 400 cars, but they are not all restored, and he knows he will never get to all of them. Right now, he’s working on selling all five acres and the cars that sit on them for a million and-a-half dollars. He doesn’t want to leave his wife and kids with all of it if anything happens to him.
10. He Has Trouble Letting Go
He puts his heart and soul into a car when he restores it, and that means that he sometimes has a problem letting go of things when it’s time. He is not a man who likes to just let go of things that he worked so hard on, and sales are difficult for him. His son talks about this all the time.