When Mike Mizanin made his first TV appearance in 2001 as a cast member on The Real World: Back to New York, no one could have imagined that he’d still be on TV almost 20 years later. Mike has managed to take his 15 minutes of fame and turn it into something much more meaningful. Over the years he has been a reality TV star, a professional wrestler, and an actor. Now, he is taking his talents over to the USA Network as a host on the new competition series, Canonball. Not only will the show be full of some intenst (and funny) competition, but Mike’s bright personality will bring an extra special touch. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Mike Mizanin.
1. He Dropped Out Of College
For some people, dropping out of college can have negative consequences. However, in Mike’s case, it was likely one of the best decisions he ever made. He chose to leave school at Miami University in Ohio where he was studying business so that he could be on The Real World.
2. He’s A Family Man
If you’re old enough to have seen Mike during his Real World days, you remember how young and wild he used to be. These days though, Mike, who is almost 40, has officially settled down. He is married to fellow pro wrestler, Maryse Ouellet, and the couple has two children together.
3. He Loves To Play Golf
Wrestling isn’t the only sport Mike enjoys, he’s also an avid golfer who loves to hit the green any time he can. He told Sling, “I live on a golf course, so I’ve been trying to get out almost every day. I’ve been hitting some dingers lately. I can hit the ball about 300 yards, the only problem is it’s not always down the fairway. My short game was atrocious, but ever since the pandemic, I’ve just been able to go out in my front yard and work on my chipping.”
4. He’s Originally From Ohio
Mike is originally from a relative small town in Ohio called Parma. When he was a cast member on The Real World, he fit the character of the all-American boy who hadn’t experienced much outside of where he was from. But in the years since, Mike has had more than a lifetime’s worth of experiences
5. He Always Wanted To Be A Wrestler
Becoming a professional wrestler has been Mike’s dream for as long as he can remember. In fact, he originally introduced the world to his character, The Miz, during his season on The Real World. At the time, the idea of him actually becoming a wrestler seemed a little farfetched, but he managed to make it happen.
6. He’s Grateful For The Real World
Mike’s days with MTV may be over, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t grateful for all of the opportunities the network has given him. He told Cosmopolitan, “Through The Real World, I got to move to NYC from Ohio. Moving to the city was amazing. It’s such a melting pot. Seeing all the different cultures and lifestyles made me love the fast pace. I then moved to LA and eventually became a WWE Superstar. Without The Real World, I wouldn’t be a WWE star. And that I know for a fact.”
7. He Participated In Blackout Tuesday
During his time on The Real World, it was very clear that Mike hadn’t ever been around a diverse group of people before. He said and did a lot of things that were questionable to say the least, but he definitely learned from his time on the show and the experiences he’s had since. On June 2, he participated in a virtual movement called Blackout Tuesday which was created to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
8. He’s Worked With Disney
Mike has gotten to do a lot of cool things over the years, and one of those things was the chance to work with Disney. In 2012, he made an appearance in the Disney XD series, Pair of Kings which was a sitcom about two fraternal brothers who suddenly found out they were heirs to a kingdom.
9. He Loves His Fans
It’s impossible to have a career as long as Mike’s without the support of dedicated fans. This is something that Mike is fully aware of and he has nothing but love and appreciation for all of the people who have supported him throughout the years.
10. Canonball Isn’t His First Time Working With USA
Canonball is Mike’s first time hosting a game show, however, it’s not his first time working with the network. Since 2018, Mike and his wife have had their own reality show on USA called Miz & Mrs. The show is a spinoff of Total Bellas and follows Mike and Maryse’s personal and professional lives.