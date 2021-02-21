If you were a kid during the 90s, you probably remember Mike O’Malley best as the host of the game shows Get the Picture and Nickelodeon GUTS. Hosting isn’t the only thing Mike O’Malley has done, though. He’s also had a successful career as an actor and to date he has earned more than 50 acting credits. In the early 2000s, he got a huge break when he was cast as Jimmy Hughes in the sitcom Yes, Dear. Throughout the years he has shown the world that he is capable of playing many different types of characters and he isn’t finished yet. Most recently, he has been getting attention for his role in the TV series Snowpiercer. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Mike O’Malley.
1. He Was Born In Boston
Mike O’Malley was born and Boston, but he was raised primarily in Nashua, New Hampshire. While New England is known for its quaint cities and historic charm, it’s not necessarily the best place to start a career in the entertainment industry. Mike has been living in Los Angeles since the 90s.
2. He Isn’t Really Into Social Media
Social media has become such a big part of many of our lives that it’s almost hard to believe that there are people who aren’t interested in being online all the time. Mike O’Malley is one of those people, however. Although he has accounts on Twitter and Instagram, he doesn’t spend much time on either platform. Overall, Mike seems like a pretty private person so it makes sense that he couldn’t want to be too involved with social media.
3. His Sister Is Also An Actress
Mike isn’t the only person in the O’Malley family who was drawn to a career as an entertainer. His sister, Kerry, has also had a successful career in acting. In addition to having more than 60 on screen credits, she also has a lot of theater experience and has been on Broadway.
4. He Is The Creator Of Survivor’s Remorse
Mike O’Malley created the Starz series Survivor’s Remorse which starred Jessie T. Usher and Tichina Arnold. He was also one of the show’s executive producers along with LeBron James. Mike appeared in one episode of the shoe in 2016. Survivor’s Remorse aired for four seasons from 2014 to 2017.
5. He Is A Husband And Father
His career has gotten a lot of his attention over the years, but it hasn’t come at the expense of his personal life. Mike has always been a family oriented person and he has been happily married since 2000. He and his wife have three children together and he loves spending as much time with them as he can.
6. He Is Thrown An Opening Pitch At Fenway Park
As someone who was born and raised in New England, it’s only right that Mike be a Boston Red Sox fan. Not only has he been following the team for his entire life, but he event spent several years writing a sports blog about the team. In May 2006, he got to live every Red Sox fan’s dream when he threw an opening pitch at Fenway Park.
7. He is Had Voice Roles
The list of things that Mike O’Malley has done just seems to be getting longer and longer. One of the things many people are not aware of is the fact that he’s also done a good amount of voice acting over the years. Most notably, he voiced Darryl MacPherson and other characters in Baby Blues.
8. He Is An Author
Every time you think there’s something Mike can’t do, he proves that he can. He and Greg Garcia co-wrote the book Escape to Margaritaville which has since been made into a musical featuring songs by Jimmy Buffet. Escape to Margaritaville opened on Broadway in 2018. There’s no information on whether or not he plans to write any more books in the future.
9. He Studied At The University Of New Hampshire
Mike is a proud graduate of the University of New Hampshire where he received a bachelor’s degree in theater. While there he also joined a fraternity called Kappa Sigma. In 2006, Mike returned to the University of New Hampshire to deliver the commencement speech at the schools 136th graduation ceremony.
10. He Is A Playwright
In addition to acting, hosting, creating a TV show, and writing a book, Mike O’Malley has also written plays. While theater work may have been surprising to some people, those who know Mike well weren’t surprised by the move at all. His works include Diverting Devotion and Three Years from Thirty.