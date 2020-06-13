Over the last 20 or so years, advancements in technology have leveled the playing field in the music industry. The internet has made it incredibly easy for artists to share their music and for listeners to find it. These days, a small home studio, talent, and determination are the key ingredients to making a name for yourself in the music biz. 21-year-old Mike Sabath is proof of that. The multi-talented rising star has been making waves for his ability to create hits. With all the buzz he’s been creating, people have been itching to learn him. Check out these 10 things you didn’t know about Mike Sabath.
1. He’s From Westchester County, New York
When most people think of New York, bright lights and big buildings are some of the first things that come to mind. But there’s much more to New York than the city. Mike Sabath comes from an area of New York called West Chester County. Despite being located outside of the city, West Chester County still boasts a very large population and is home to several large companies including Pepsi and MasterCard. Sabath lived in West Chester until his senior year in high school when he took a leave of absence from school to fly out to Los Angeles to advance his career.
2. Signed With Sony In 2017
A record deal with a major label is something many artists only dream of. It became a reality for Mike Sabath in 2017 when he signed to Sony/ATV Publishing. Sabath was still a teenager at the time and had already found lots of success working with other artists.
3. Got Into Harvard
Life as a professional musician may be a full-time job, but it hasn’t stopped Mike Sabath from pursuing his school work. Even though he’s busy working on his craft, he also devotes time to his education. During an interview with The New Yorker in 2016, Sabath said: “I think Iâ€™ve shown, for a few years now, that I can pursue my passion without letting my homework slip…Plus, I recently got into collegeâ€â€”Harvard, to be specificâ€”â€œwhich made everyone a little less nervous about me devoting more time to this music thing.â€
4. He Loves Giving Back To Others
If there’s one thing Mike Sabath definitely isn’t doing, it’s letting money and fame go to his head. Even before making it big, Sabath enjoyed giving back to those in need. When he was just 12-years-old, he raised $10,000 for an organization called Ability Beyond, an organization “dedicated to empowering every person, no matter their ability, to have the opportunity to live, work and thrive as an integral part of their community.” He is also a strong advocate for mental health and also worked with the Mental Health Association and The Global Mental Health Program, allowing each organization to use his songs.
5. He’s Worked With Some A-List Musicians
Mike Sabath may not be a household name just yet, but he’s well on his way to becoming one. He’s already worked with some very popular artists including J Balvin, Wale, Chris Brown, Pharrel, and Usher. He also worked with Meghan Trainor on her recent single “Wave” where he appeared as a featured artist as well as a song writer.
6. Making Music Since He Was 18-Months-Old
Sabath is definitely not a newcomer to the process of creating music. In fact, he first fell in love with music when he was just 18-months-old. According to Epic Records, “Music has always been a part of Mikeâ€™s life, starting at 18-months-old when his parents gifted him a lollipop drum that became an addition to his limbs. Ever since then, music has flowed through him and guided him…He credits the universe for his creative inspiration and serves as a vessel for the frequencies to flow through.”
7. His Work Appeared In A Super Bowl Commercial
Mike Sabath definitely isn’t putting all of his eggs in one basket. In addition to working directly with other artists, his work has also gotten placements in ads including a Bose Super Bowl commercial. The song featured in the commercial (â€œGet Loud For Me”) with written by Sabath and fellow Sony/ATV artist, Gizzle. In addition to being used in the Bose commercial, the song was also in ads for other brands including Adidas.
8. He Worked On Lizzo’s Grammy Nominated Album
Lizzo is one of the biggest artists of 2019 and her album Cuz I Love YouÂ was recently nominated for album of the year. Mike Sabath worked with Lizzo onthe song “Exactly How I Feel” featuring Gucci Mane. Sabath is credited as both a producer and songwriter on the track.
9. He Loves To Travel
Not only does Mike Sabath get to do what he loves as his full-time job, he also gets to see the world while doing it. For him, this combination is truly a dream come true. Although he enjoys spending quality time at home with his family, he also enjoys traveling and experiencing different cultures all over the world. So far, his travels have taken him to places like Jerusalem, Tokyo, South Africa, and Spain.
10. He Has Worked On Over 300 songs
The phrase ‘practice makes perfect’ certainly isn’t lost on Mike Sabath. He understands what it takes to be one of the greats and he is dedicated to getting there. At just 21, Mike has already written and produced more than 300 songs. He writes a song every day as a way to stay creative and enhance his skills.