10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mike Woods

Mike Woods might not be familiar to everyone who doesn’t have an interest in watching the Fox 5 News, but he’s a man familiar with many. Why? Because not only is he stellar at his job, he’s also the hottest news anchor on television. This coveted title is one that not many news anchors get to say they are given throughout their career, and while he probably gets a kick out of the title, it’s not what is important to him in the overall scheme of what he feels his career should embody. However, he’s considered the hottest, and we thought we should all grace ourselves with a bit more knowledge about this news anchor and his life.
1. He Began as A Meteorologist
When he began his career as a news anchor, it was as a meteorologist. He took the job in New York back in 2001, but he’s been around the block in many different cities, and he’s covered many weather events. He’s been present for hurricanes as well as other events, and he’s taken each of his jobs seriously no matter the severity.
2. He’s From California
He was born in Sacramento, but he didn’t live there his entire life. He moved around a lot growing up, and that’s given him the opportunity to live in places that many people would not get to as a child. He’s gotten accustomed to different weather, different types of lifestyles, and he’s got a little knowledge about all of it. We imagine that’s helpful in his line of work considering it takes a bit of knowledge about the weather to live anywhere and stay safe and informed.
3. He’s Worked All Over
Before he took the job with Fox 5 in New York in 2001, Mike Woods was not on the East Coast at all. In fact, he was about as far from it as you can get working and living in Phoenix, Arizona. The climate is a bit different there than it is in New York, and he spent nearly five years working in the same field there. He provided forecasts that embody desert weather rather than Northeastern weather, which is a dramatic difference. See what we mean when we say he has some serious experience?
4. His First Job Was in North Carolina
Prior to taking a job in Phoenix, he worked from 1993 to 1996 in North Carolina. He was working in the eastern part of the state as the man who provided weather to his loyal followers in the mornings and at noon. While there, he spent a great deal of his time covering hurricanes that swept through the area and posed danger, including working storms such as Bertha and Fran, if you happen to remember those and the significant threats they brought to that part of the country.
5. He’s Educated
You don’t get to become a meteorologist without some formal education, but Mike Woods is good at learning. He attended school at U.C. Davis, where he was able to earn a degree in Rhetoric and Communications. However, he did not stop there. He also put an emphasis on the atmospheric science portion of his education, which is nothing that just anyone can do without a serious interest and understanding of the science.
6. He’s Charitable
Not only does he work out and work hard, he also works for others. He’s a man who holds helping other people and serving close to his heart, and he does so with ample happiness. Cancer has a personal place in his life, after he was diagnosed in 2018 with prostate cancer, and for that he spends a significant amount of his time working close to the cause. He’s managed to raise a lot of money and awareness for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society as a result of his hard work, but he doesn’t stop there. He also works hard for Team Training to help triathletes raise money, he supports The Ronald McDonald House, and Big Brothers and Big Sisters, and many other charities that are close to his heart.
7. He’s All About Helping People Succeed
We have recently decided it’s not just his rugged good looks that make Mike Woods the hottest news anchor in the country. It’s his kind and giving heart and his willingness to help others. He loves to see people succeed, and that’s why he is part of the Fox News Apprentice Program. It’s a diversity program that allows students who are interested in being part of the news industry gain experience and insight while also learning how to pursue a career in such a field.
8. He’s Active
Not only does he spend his days anchoring the news and handling the weather for those in New York City, he also spends his time working out. Like so many of us, he’s a guy who loves to spend time being active. His favorite way to get his body moving is by engaging himself as a triathlete. However, he also loves to go to the gym, to ski, and to participate in anything that’s physically active.
9. He’s An Emmy Nominee
Now, that’s not something you get to say often if you’re not a famous actor, but he’s able to say he has been nominated for an Emmy Award. He did not win, but the nomination is pretty much so good that it doesn’t even matter at this point. The nomination came for his beat weather forecast by NATAS. He was nominated back in 2009, but don’t worry; he’s been awarded many other recognitions before and since.
10. He’s Close to His Family
Here is a man who has taken so much of his time and his life to focus on other people and their needs, but he also focuses heavily on his family. He’s clearly close to them if you take a look at his Instagram feed, and he makes them a priority in his life. It’s nice to see that people still make time for their families even when life is a bit hectic.