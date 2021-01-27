Mike Youngquist was introduced to reality TV fans in 2019 when he and his fiance, Natalie, joined the cast of 90 Day Fiance. Compared to some of the other couples on the show, these two initially seemed like they really had it together. Unfortunately, however, as more and more of their story began to unravel, the cracks in their relationship started to show. Despite the ups and the downs, they decided to keep trying to make it work. In the process, Mike became a fan favorite and many viewers were drawn to his warm personality. Mike and Natalie decided to return for season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, and fans are excited about getting the chance to continue the journey with them. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Mike Youngquist.
1. He’s Originally From California
If you’re a 90 Day Fiance fan then you probably already know that Mike lives in Washington. What you may not know, however, is that he’s not originally from there. Mike was born and raised in a small city in California named Salinas. It’s unclear when or why he moved to Washington.
2. He Works For A Power Tool Company
There’s always a certain level of mystery surrounding what the 90 Day Fiance cast does for work. Although the show makes it clear that Mike has a job, they’ve never gone into any specific detail about what he does. According to his Facebook page, he’s a branch manager at a power tool company called White Cap.
3. Sources Suggest He And Natalie Are Already Married
Anyone who has tuned into season 8 of 90 Day Fiance probably feels like there’s a slim chance that Mike and Natalie will be able to work things out. It looks like that slim chance may have worked itself out, though. Recently, several sources have suggested that Mike and Natalie have gotten legally married. Some have even reported that Natalie may be pregnant.
4. He Has A New Instagram Account
In the past, many of Mike’s fans may have attempted to find him on social media only to be disappointed. Although he used to be more active on social media, his original Instagram account disappeared. Fortunately, he’s back in action now. In December of 2020, he made a new Instagram account with the username bigmike90dayfiance. He has less than 5,000 followers at the moment, but that will likely chance once more people discover his new account.
5. 90 Day Fiance Is His Only TV Experience
Now that reality TV shows are just as popular as scripted series, there are lots of people out there who have chosen to make being a reality star their full-time career. Although he has two seasons of 90 Day under his belt, Mike doesn’t seem to have any interest in turning this into a real job. He doesn’t have any acting experience and he hasn’t done any other shows.
6. He Loves To Travel
On one hand, Mike is a fairly simple guy who enjoys spending time at home, on the other hand, he’s an adventurous person who wants to get out and see as much of the world as he can. He enjoys traveling and has been fortunate to visit several different countries.
7. He’s All About Positivity
One of the things that lots of fans love about Mike is the fact that he’s a very positive person. He does his beset to see the bright side in every situation even when things aren’t going his way. In some instances, this trait doesn’t always end up being a good thing for him.
8. He And Natalie Met Through Mutual Friends
Although Mike and Natalie are from opposite ends of the world, they actually met in a fairly traditional way: through mutual friends. The two were introduced to each other when they were both asked to be the god parents of one of their friend’s children. Mike and Natalie began their relationship online and he eventually went to visit her in her home country of Ukraine.
9. He’s Been Married Before
Due to the nature of the show, 90 Day Fiance has never put much focus on Mike’s life before meeting Natalie. As a result, many people may not realize that he was actually married before. Unfortunately, however, there doesn’t seem to be any information on his ex-wife. Natalie was also married one prior to meeting Mike.
10. Natalie Accused Him Of Lying About The Condition Of His House
Natalie has gotten a lot of criticism from viewers for having a bad attitude, but the comments she made about Mike and his home being ‘low class’ really rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. However, Natalie said the comments were the result of Mike lying to her about where he lived. According to Screen Rant Natalie said that Mike sent her pictures of his home that were edited to make her think things looked better than they actually were.