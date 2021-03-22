In the 10 years since making his on-screen debut, Miles Yekinny has covered a lot of ground. He now has more than a dozen on-screen credits on his resume, and the list keeps growing a little more each year. He got his first big break in 2016 when he was cast in the TV series Doctors. Miles has managed to keep the momentum rolling and 2021 brought him another huge opportunity when he was cast to play Black Caesar in the TV documentary The Lost Pirate Kingdom. Since the documentary is a Netflix production, it has allowed Miles to share his talent with more people than ever before. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Miles Yekinni.
1. He’s From The UK
Miles was born and raised in England and he is currently based in London. Although there isn’t much information out there about his private life, it does appear that he has Nigerian roots. As far as we can tell, Miles doesn’t have any plans to move out of England.
2. He’s A Football Fan
When most people in the UK hear the word football they think of what Americans consider soccer. Miles, however, is a fan of American football and he loves catching games as often as he can. It’s unclear whether or not he has a favorite team but an Instagram post suggests that he may be a fan of the Washington Redskins.
3. He’s A Formally Trained Actor
We weren’t able to find any information on Miles’ backstory to becoming an actor, but we do know that he’s put in a lot of time and effort to develop his craft. He is a formally trained actor who studied acting at The Central School of Speech and Drama. The school boasts a long list of noteworthy alumni including Carrie Fisher, Susan Lynch, and Sir Laurence Olivier.
4. He’s Also A Writer
Miles has spent the bulk of his career focusing on his acting work, but that isn’t the only creative contribution he wants to make to the entertainment industry. His Instagram bio mentions that he is a writer although he doesn’t appear to have any official writing credits just yet.
5. He’s Not Really Into Social Media
Social media has become such a big part of most of our lives that it’s almost impossible to believe that there are people out there who don’t want to spend hours upon hours scrolling through their phones. Miles Yekinni certainly appears to be one of the people who doesn’t have much interest in social media. Although he has accounts on Instagram and Twitter, he doesn’t spend a lot of time posting on social media.
6. He’s Signed To An Agency
There are some actors who attempt to do everything in their careers alone, but as most of us have learned team work usually works a little better. Working with an agency can be a great way for an actor to gain access to more opportunities. Miles is currently signed to KSA & Affirmative Entertainment.
7. He Loves Theater
TV and movie roles tend to be the goal for many actors because, quite frankly, that’s where the money is. Still, however, Miles and many other actors will always have love for the stage. Miles did a lot of theater work early in his career. He was a part of several productions including A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Baddies: The Musical.
8. He Believes In Bringing More Diversity To The Entertainment Industry
In the summer of 2020, Miles shared a post on Instagram that promoted more racial and ethnic diversity in the entertainment industry. He also used the hashtag #cultureneedsdiversity. As a Black actor, Miles knows first-hand about the negative consequences of limited diversity.
9. He’s A Muslim
Miles has done a great job of maintaining his privacy over the years, so there isn’t a ton of information out there about him. One thing we do know, however, is that he is a Muslim. Despite the faith’s stance on homosexuality, Miles has always been accepting of the LGBTQ community.
10. He’s Struggled With Body Dysmorphia
Even though it may look like Miles is always full of confidence, that isn’t always the case. Working in the entertainment industry comes with a lot of pressure to look a certain way and Miles is no stranger to the feeling. At times he’s struggled with body dysmorphia and he has worked very hard to get to a place where he can genuinely feel good about himself. When he isn’t busy with work, he likes to stay active and he enjoys doing zumba.