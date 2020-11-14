Millie Bobbie Brown Will Star in and Executive Produce Netflix Movie “Damsel”

Millie Bobby Brown isn’t wasting any time as she continues to climb the Hollywood ladder by executive producing and starring in a fantasy movie titled Damsel, which will be coming to Netflix. This is a far cry from the young girl that thought her world was over after not being cast for Game of Thrones, but it’s a huge validation of her desire to keep going in an attempt to see her career blossom. The premise of the story, that we know of at this point, is that Brown will be playing the part of Princess Elodie, who is under the impression that she will be marrying Prince Henry. Unfortunately, her fate is to be sacrificed to a dragon, so one can only assume that she’ll have to find a way to save herself, or will be saved by someone in a fashion that might still require a huge effort on her part. At this point, it’s hard to see Brown being the damsel in distress simply because of the roles that have helped to establish her career. Eleven wasn’t a damsel in distress, and neither was Enola Holmes, meaning that seeing this young actress revert to a character that absolutely needs someone to help her would be kind of awkward, especially in an era when women in action and fantasy/sci-fi movies and shows are being seen as far more capable and able to defend themselves from the continual threats that have to be weathered.
A title can be deceptive though since it’s entirely possible that Brown’s character will be a little more capable and definitely able to defend or rescue herself, but it would also be interesting to see the realization that a little help doesn’t hurt. From a personal standpoint, I do enjoy the fact that women have grown tougher and are being given the representation they need when it comes to being able to take care of themselves. Women becoming just as diversified in movies and TV as men is a positive note since it implies and actually shows that not everyone is a warrior and not everyone is a weakling waiting for the world to take care of them. This creates a richer storyline that people can fully enjoy without fully knowing just which trope is going to be used from one moment to the next since a hardened female warrior and a less than useful male character can be kind of amusing, but a diverse group of individuals, male and female, that vary in skill level and capabilities, can make for an intense and far more equal outing than one might realize. This is why Damsel could hopefully be something worth watching since it might create a different type of balance between the characters that has been seen more often than not lately and is far more pleasing to the viewers.
Brown has been tearing up the screen with her performances since she hasn’t been the type of character to just lay down and wait for her rescuer to come, even in Godzilla: King of Monsters since she’s continued to play the part of a very strong-willed individual that isn’t content to be patient for someone to come along and help her out. Damsel will be a different type of fantasy production for her to step into, but considering that she’s serving as EP it would definitely appear to be her choice, so maybe she’s thinking of expanding her fantasy resume for one reason or another. Seeing as how her career has been on a serious upswing in recent years there aren’t a lot of people that would be too surprised by this since it’s likely that she can do pretty much any project she wants and make it work, but that theory will likely be put to the test eventually since despite her success, and there’s been plenty of that, she’s still stretching out to see what she can do and what will work. Many actors have found out what happens when they don’t change at the pace that people want to see or continue to follow the same course for too long, and while Millie is definitely wowing people at this time, it’s going to be interesting to see how things continue to evolve as she keeps moving forward.
She’s also slated to star in the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong movie as well, so it will be fun to see how her character’s arc will continue to develop since that particular movie is so heavily-dominated, or we hope it will be, by the massive creatures that are apparently going to war. If there’s a release date for Damsel at this time it’s kind of hard to find, but the prospect of Brown taking on a dragon is something that a lot of people will be waiting for.