10 Things You Didn’t Know about Millie Mackintosh

If you don’t know Millie Mackintosh, we are going to change that for you. She’s a lovely young woman who has led such an interesting life already. She’s barely into her 30s, she’s been making television shows for some time, and she’s got a huge fan base. So, what else is there to know? Well, how about we find out now and share that with you here?
1. She’s from Made in Chelsea
She spent many years working on this show, and it worked for her. It sent her right into stardom, and she’s not that upset about it. Her fans loved her here, and this is where she grew to fame. It was something she never thought she’d do, but it worked out for her in the long run.
2. She’s Had Some Time With Men
She’s been married two times already. She married rapper Professor Green at some point in 2013, and they ended their marriage in 2016. There was also a little speculation that she might be messing around with her current husband, Hugo Taylor, during the early years of their reality show, which began filming in 2011. We don’t know how that worked out, if there was any overlap, or what, but we know that they are now happily married and have been since 2018.
3. She’s a Mom
She announced in November 2019 that she was expecting a baby with her husband, Hugo. They had a little girl in spring 2020. They were very excited to make the announcement, and they are living it up as new parents. They’re enjoying their little girl.
4. Her First Marriage Was a Whirlwind
She’d already tried things on for size with her current husband, and he allegedly cheated on her during their time on reality television, so then she met Professor Green. They began dating in 2011 when she was the cover model of FHM. He liked what he saw, she liked him, and they were married less than two years later in 2013. It did not work out for them, though they both say that they are always going to remain friends.
5. She’s an Heiress
Millie Mackintosh is not a woman who needs to work for a living, which might be why she chose to go the route of reality television. She’s an heiress. Her family created the brand Quality Street, which is a huge company that manufactures sweets. She is very proud of her family heritage.
6. She Didn’t Waste Any Time With Her Husband
There are many people in her life who were not surprised when she was caught on camera kissing her former love and current husband only three months after ending her marriage to her ex-husband the rapper. Friends and family who knew her thought that her marriage to Hugo was one that would definitely happen, and they were not wrong.
7. She’s Proud of Her Body
One thing that makes her proud is how her body has changed since becoming a mother. She is not in the market to get back to her old self because she firmly believes that giving birth gives you a new body and a new outlook on life. She’s currently embracing her new curves and her new way of life.
8. She Gave Birth During a Pandemic
She did not have it easy the last few months of her first pregnancy. No mother should ever have to wonder if she will be alone in the delivery room, but that’s what she wondered for months. Would her husband, the father of her child, be allowed to see her in the hospital? Would she have to spend the first few days of her new baby’s life alone in the world without anyone who loves them? It was a hard time for her, but she was very fortunate he was permitted to join them in the delivery room.
9. Her Husband is Self-Made
She’s an heiress, and his family is quite successful, too, but he’s a man who did it on his own. When he was only 30, he decided to that he’d leave the PR world of nightclub work and start his own sunglasses brand. He and his friend Charlie Morris founded a company called Taylor Morris, and it’s been huge.
10. She Got Engaged in Mykonos
We can probably think of a few places that are worse than this to get engaged, right? It turns out that the man of her dreams asked her to be his wife on her 28th birthday trip to Greece, and she was quick to say yes. They were also quick to get married, quick to have a baby, and quick to do it all. They don’t like to wait, do they? That’s all right with us.