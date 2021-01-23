Home
10 Things You Didn't know about Milo Manheim

Milo Manheim might not have the most recognizable name in the acting business, but he’s not exactly an unknown. He is the young man who is a little bit of everything, everywhere, even if you aren’t entirely sure who he is. He’s got a recognizable name not just because of his work in Hollywood, however. His mother is famed actress Camryn Manheim, and everyone knows her from her amazing work. We thought it might be time to get to know Milo, however, outside of being his mother’s son. Who is he? What’s he like? Here you go.

1. He’s Very Young

He’s exceptionally young, but most people have no idea just how young. He’s only 19. He was born on March 6, 2001. He will celebrate his 20th birthday here in a few weeks, and that might be an exciting moment in his life. He was born long after his own mother was already famous for her work on television and an established actress.

2. He’s From California

Of course, he is from California. His mother was already working and living there when she had him, so naturally they live close to work. He was born and raised in Venice. If you don’t know where Venice is located, it’s in LA.

3. His Dad is Famous, Too

He’s not as famous as his mother, of course, but he’s a model. He did a lot of work, had a good career, and wasn’t an unknown. His name is Jeffrey Brezovar. He is an only child to his mother, but we aren’t exactly positive if his father has additional children with another woman.

4. He’s Very Instrumental

Perhaps musical is a better word for what he is, but we’ll go with instrumental because he plays all of them. Well, pretty much. He plays the drums, the piano, the guitar, and he even plays the ukulele. Oh, did we forget to mention that he also plays wind instruments, but he’s more of a dabbler in regards to those specific instruments?

5. He’s Athletic

In addition to being a lover of musical instruments – and we’d imagine talented at playing them – he is also a young man who does well with athletics. He’s an avid player of both soccer and volleyball, and he enjoys skiing.

6. He’s Been Acting For A Long Time

Since he was six, he’s been part of the acting business. His first role was not a famous one, but it was part of his after-school program. By the time he was 7, he was already accredited for starring in musicals – he’s done 20 since.

7. He’s a Dancer

While we don’t think he’s professionally trained as a dancer, he did spend some time focusing on his dance skills when he was asked to participate in the 27th season of “Dancing with the Stars,” alongside pro dance partner Witney Carson. He did quite well, and they took home second place. He lost to a radio host. Perhaps you’ve heard of him. His name is Bobby Bones.

8. He’s a Jim Carrey Fan

Who isn’t? He’s hilarious, even if most of his work borders on stupid. It’s a good stupid, though. It’s absolutely not a bad stupid. Milo’s favorite is “The Truman Show,” and ours happens to be “Liar, Liar,” though my husband would tell you “Dumb and Dumber,” or “Ace Ventura,” are going to win in his eyes. What we’re learning here is pretty much that Jim Carrey is one of the greatest.

9. He’s Private

He probably learned a lot from his mother about keeping his personal life to himself. She probably had a requirement growing up that he not share too much of what they do at home and in their private time with the internet, and that’s a good thing. She’s famous. He’s famous. They need as much privacy as they can manage when they are home.

10. He’s Doing Well

One thing we appreciate about this young man is that he is doing well for himself. He’s got his mother’s wealth to fall back on as so many celebrity children tend to do, but he’s earning his own money. He might not be a multi-millionaire on his own, but he does boast a respectable net worth of approximately $500k. Half a million isn’t a bad net worth to have when you’re still a teenager who only became a legal adult a year ago. He’s not doing too poorly in his life, and we do imagine he will go on to do much bigger things.

Tiffany Raiford
Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

