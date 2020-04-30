In the 5 years since her acting debut, Mina El Hammani’s career has done a 180. In 2018, she was cast Nadia in the Spanish Netflix series, Elite. The show quickly gained worldwide popularity, and Mina suddenly became a star. Even though she will no longer be a part of the cast for the show’s fourth season, Mina is already working on new projects. She has a role in the Spanish TV series, El Internado: Las Cumbres, which is set to air in 2021. From there, the possibilities are certainly endless. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Mina El Hammani.
1. She Is Of Moroccan Descent
Mina was born and raised in Spain. However, her family is from Morocco. Some people may think that being a part of two very different cultures is challenging, but Mina appreciates the diversity both Europe and Africa have brought into her life. In fact, she says that being Moroccan has opened doors for her because she didn’t see many other actresses like herself at castings which gave her a better chance of landing some roles.
2. She’s A Model
Mina el Hammani may not have strolled down any runways yet, but she is a model nonetheless. She has done photoshoots for several well-known magazines including InStyle Spain. She also appeared on the cover of an issue of Nylon Spain.
3. She’s In Her Mid 20s
Despite playing a teenager on Elite, Mina is actually in her mid 20s. She acknowledges that quite a few are different for todays teens than those of her generation. She told Neo 2, “The past generations were not so exposed on social networks and that obviously influences at the social and work level. At the generational level, social media is the big difference. Although, rather, it is the good or bad use that we give it.”
4. She Wants To Play Characters Who Are Different From Her
So far, Mina has played characters who resemble her identity in some way. However, no actress ever wants to be labeled as only being capable of playing a certain type of role. Moving forward, Mina would love the chance to portray characters who are completely different from her. Mina says, “I am an actress and I don’t want to be pigeonholed for the mere fact of having an Arabic name.”
5. Acting Chose Her
Mina has wanted to be an actress for as long as she can remember. But even though she feels like acting was her calling, she believes the profession found her. In an interview with Nylon, she said, “I think this profession chooses you and I have always felt the need to tell stories and be a channel of emotions that reach the public.”
6. She Wants To Be In A Movie
Mina is grateful for the opportunities she’s received so far, but she already has her eyes set on the future. She says that one of her goals is to work on a movie and she hopes to get the chance to take her skills to the big screen soon.
7. She Wants To Live In London
One day, Mina hopes to get the chance to live in London. Like some of other other Elite cast mates, Mina is studying English. She currently speaks Spanish and Arabic, and adding another language to her arsenal will open up even more doors for her.
8. She Got Around 400,000 Instagram Followers In Just A Few Hours
We’ve all heard the phrase ‘overnight celebrity,’ but most of us probably never thought if it as being literal. However, that’s exactly how quick Mina El Hammani’s rise to fame was. She says that when the show was released on October 5, 2018, her following quickly began to grow. The day after the release she had around 400,000 followers when she only had about 10,000 before the show premiered.
9. Beyonce and Zendaya Are Her Influences
There’s no denying the fact that Mina El Hammani’s style game is very strong. Although she considers her look to be unique, she does say that that both Zendaya and Beyonce have inspired her throughout the years. Mina says that she’s been a fan of Queen Bey’s still since she was a teenager.
10. She Studied Acting For More Than 3 Years
Mina is a student of the arts who spent a lot of time perfecting her craft. Mina said, “I had the pleasure of being able to start training with my teacher Iñaki Aierra for more than three years. He gave me the necessary tools to develop in the audiovisual medium. “