10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mina Hawk

53 seconds ago

Becoming a reality TV star probably wasn’t something that Mina always envisioned for herself, but life clearly had other plans. After struggling to figure out what she wanted to do, Mina decided to get into the home renovation business. In 2016, Mina and her mother, Karen, became two of HGTV’s newest stars thanks to their show, Good Bones. The series follows the mother/daughter duo as they complete home renovation projects on properties in the Indianapolis area. Mina’s creativity combined with her real estate knowledge quickly made her a fan favorite. Now in its sixth season, Good Bones is still going strong and Mina continues to enjoy being able to do something she loves every day. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Mina Hawk.

1. She Wasn’t A Fan Of The Name Good Bones

The right title is an important part of any TV show. However, when producers first shared the idea to use the name Good Bones, Mina wasn’t a fan. In an Instagram Q&A, she said she “hated” the name at first. However, after a few years on the air, she can’t imagine the show being called anything else.

2. She’s Dealt With Infertility

Mina is the proud mother of two young children, but her road to motherhood hasn’t been an easy one. Although she didn’t have trouble with her first pregnancy, she and her husband ran into some difficulty when trying to conceive their second child. Throughout her journey, Mina was very open about the struggles she faced.

3. She Met Her Husband On Facebook

Love has a way of finding people when they least expect it, and that’s something Mina can relate to. She and her husband, Steve, connected for the first time through Facebook after she saw a picture of him posted by a mutual friend. She couldn’t resist commenting and the two eventually met up in person.

4. She’s Had Plastic Surgery

After giving birth to two children, Mina decided that she wanted to do something for herself. She underwent plastic surgery to get a tummy tuck, breast implants, and lipsuction. Mina told People, “I was very hard on myself for wanting to do this, because it’s super selfish. But I decided that’s okay, and I just have to keep telling myself that.”

5. She’s A Brand Ambassador

Thanks to the success of Good Bones, Mina has become a social media star. She currently has more than 520,000 followers on Instagram. Having such a large audience has given her the chance to work with companies to help market their products. She has been a brand ambassador for Bush’s Beans.

6. She’s An Author

On top of everything else she’s done, Mina can also add published author to her resume. In 2021, she released a children’s book called Built Together. The book focuses on helping children understand that families can come in all kinds of different shapes and sizes and that people don’t have to be related to be family.

7. She’s All About Positivity

The world is full of so much negativity that it can be tough not to be consumed by it. However, Mina chooses to do her best to focus on all of the good things going on around her. Mina loves sharing positive content on her social media accounts and her fans seem to really enjoy these kinds of posts.

8. She’s A Sports Fan

Although we didn’t find any information to suggest that Mina has ever played competitive sports, we do know that she is a fan of watching them. As a lifelong Indiana resident, you can also rest assured that she’s a big fan of all of the local sports teams – especially the Indianapolis Colts.

9. Her Relationship With Her Mom Isn’t Always Smooth

Mixing business with pleasure is something that most people would urge against, but for Mina it’s become a part of her every day life. Although she enjoys working with people she loves, it’s not always easy. According to The List, Mina said, “We always have these ups and downs. That’s how mom and I have been, honestly, since I was like 6. We didn’t talk for a year, like my first year of college. We always figure out a way to get back to it.”

10. She Has a Degree In General Studies

Due to her line of work, lots of people have wondered whether or not Mina has any formal training in home design or architecture. The answer is no. She attended Indiana University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in general studies. Prior to getting into renovations, she was working as a waitress.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


