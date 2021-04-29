Mindhunter Season 3 Looking More Likely at Netflix

From what’s been said about season 3 of Mindhunter it feels as though saying that it looks likely is still the same as saying that a person shouldn’t hold their breath but can at least think about it since talks appear to be happening that might bring the popular show back to the streaming giant’s lists eventually. As of now, the past seasons are still being featured on Netflix, but whether or not a third season will be joining them eventually is hard to say since it would appear that David Fincher is still thinking about it and trying to determine what it would cost. It sounds as though the second season cost quite a bit despite the show’s popularity, which could be a big hurdle to clear since the cost is always an issue and trying to justify the money that’s spent is something that people in the business have to deal with at all times. The desire is to bring the show back of course, but even if it does appear that it might be likely there are still plenty of hurdles to jump before such a thing can happen, and at the moment it sounds less than certain that such a thing could happen. Fincher made a remark that might suggest that another season would have come in another 5 years after the second season, but as of now, it looks as though people don’t want to wait that long. When one thinks about it, the first season came out in 2017, with the second following behind in 2019, so it’s fair to assume that the attempt to see the third season come out this year would be something that people might be expecting. If it happens though it’s bound to surprise a lot of people since without the expected actors that helped to make the show great it’s possible that the show will have to change quite a bit.
Considering what Netflix is trying to spend this year on content though it’s not hard to imagine that the streaming giant will try to bring the third season of Mindhunter to subscribers if and when it can, especially since the show is one of those that people have come to the site to see. It’s not a great idea to take a favored show off of the list, but Netflix has done it more than once, making a lot of people feel as though the streaming site doesn’t really care about the subscribers and what they want. The reasons for taking shows out of the rotation after only one to two seasons are typically those that a lot of fans don’t fully understand, but the fact is that Netflix has done this more than once when it’s figured that the show doesn’t have much of a future or isn’t pulling down the ratings. If anyone recalls, this happened to The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, despite the fact that many wanted to see the show continue. Thinking that this would happen to Mindhunter wasn’t a big surprise, but it was a regrettable decision that a lot of people couldn’t help but remark about. Why Netflix keeps some shows and cancels others is hard to say at times, but if the third season of this show is incoming it’s likely that we won’t get to see it any time soon, especially since it’s not certain that such a thing is going to happen yet. Once there’s more information on that end one can bet that plenty of people will be talking about the show and what they might hope to expect. One thing is very certain, the content is still there and despite having already featured the names of several famous criminals, there are still many more that can be named if the show is allowed to keep going.
As one of the many shows that people have been enjoying since it was first released, Mindhunter is a program that can easily get into the head of a person and stick there since even despite the filters that are set in place when realizing this is a TV show, the fact is that the people portraying the criminals are good enough at what they do that it’s creepy to even listen to them. The show has been considered one of the best when it comes to depicting the violent and deranged individuals that are interviewed by the authorities, and it’s fair to say that depictions that take place aren’t that far off. So far it sounds as though the show has taken a toll on David Fincher, but it also sounds as though he might be up to moving on to season 3 if it can happen, and if everything goes the way it should. It would still take some time no doubt, but it’s likely that season 3 could happen.