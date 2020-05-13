In recent years, YouTube has become one of the most popular video streaming platforms in the world. Many users have built massive channels that include millions of subscribers, and some people create content for YouTube as a full-time job. Among the platform’s most popular channels is Cute Girls Hairstyles which was crated by Mindy McKnight. The channel was initially just a way for Mindy to document the hairstyles she did for her daughter, but it has blossomed into something much bigger than that. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Mindy McKnight.
1. She Went To Brigham Young University
Mindy was born and raised in Utah and she attended Brigham Young University in Provo. While there, she studied history and humanities and earned a bachelor’s degree. What she’s doing not doesn’t have anything to do with what she went to school for, but it looks like things still worked out in her favor.
2. She Has Full-Time Employees
Mindy’s story of YouTube success is the true definition of the American Dream. Not only has her YouTube channel brought her a lot of success, but it’s also created opportunities for other people. Cute Girls Hairstyles is now a legitimate business that employs a team of people to keep the operations running.
3. She Was A Stay At Home Mom Before YouTube
Before she became one of the most popular moms on the internet, she was a stay at home mom. Mindy spent her time volunteering at her church and participating on the school board and the home owners’ association.
4. She Started A Blog In 2008
In 2008, Mindy started a blog called Cute Girls Hairstyles. Initially, the blog was just meant to be a hobby and a way for her to share quick and easy hairstyles she had done on her daughters. However, the website eventually began to gain traction. Mindy’s husband suggested that she record tutorials of her doing the hairstyles and the videos eventually took off.
5. Her Daughters Are YouTubers
The McKnight family is well on their way to turning YouTube into a generational career opportunity. Three of Mindy’s daughters, Brooklyn, Bailey, and Kamri have already started channels of their own. Brooklyn and Bailey’s join channel has nearly 7 million followers and Kamri’s channel has almost 2 million followers.
6. She Was Surprised By Her Initial Success On YouTube
When Mindy’s YouTube channel first began to gain traction, she admits that she was a little surprised. She told Forbes,”We were surprised at how we crossed over into the vlogging sphere. People are in our home, seeing our children, entranced by our family, interacting with us, our family dynamics, as well as the hair. It was “On the Rise” when we said, ‘Wow!’ when we realized people are really invested in us doing well and wanting our channel to be successful.”
7. Millions Of People Consider Her Their Mom
Mindy’s large YouTube presence means that her content has been seen by millions of people she will never meet. She has left a lasting impact on countless viewers and many of them consider her to be a maternal figure in their lives as well. Mindy says lots of girls have reached out to her and said things like, “I’ve lost my mom, Mindy. I feel you are my YouTube mom. Thanks for being there.”
8. She Has A Line Of Haircare Products
Some people may think of Mindy as just a YouTube, but in reality she’s much more than that. She’s a business savvy entrepreneur who has made the most of platform. She started her own like of haircare products called Hairitage by Mindy which is sold exclusively at Walmart.
9. Faith Is Very Important To Her
Everybody needs something to keep them grounded, especially when they’re in an industry that could elevate them to celebrity status. Mindy’s deep faith in God is the thing that keeps her anchored. She is a devout Christian and member of the Mormon church. She keeps her faith at the forefront of everything she does and never lose sight of what’s important.
10. She Likes To Cook
For years, most of the attention has been on Mindy’s hairstyles, but that isn’t the only thing she likes to do with her children. Mindy also enjoys cooking and spends a lot of time in the kitchen preparing meals with and for her family. Slowly but surely, she’s starting to include this type of content on her channel as well.