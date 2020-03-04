10 Things You Didn’t Know About Minnie West

Minnie West is a Mexican actress who is best known for her role as Adriana Montes in the telenovela “Eva la trailera” which aired on Telemundo. She is an up and coming actress that fans would like to know a little more about. To satisfy this craving for more knowledge, here are 10 things that you probably didn’t know about Minnie West.
1. Minnie is her stage name
Ms. West was given the name Ampara West Serrano by her parents. She was born in Mexico City, Mexico, on April 17, 1993. As of the Spring of 2019, she was 26 years old. Although she has just recently made headlines in the United States, she has been acting for almost a decade. She began her career as an actress in 2010.
2. She is also a producer
Minnie is not only an actress, but she is also an active producer. She is the owner of the Wetzer Films production company. Although she is best known to many of her fans for the role of Montes, the telenovela “Eva la Trailera” only lasted for one brief season, but it was enough to help her gin a presence with her audience nad to begin to amass a following of fans who enjoyed her acting delivery. Minnie shared that her time on the show allowed her to work with Edith Gonzales, the star of teh show and it was a good opportunity that allowed her to meet some amazing actors and to form connections and relationships.
3. Acting has always been her dream
From the time that Minnie was just a small girl, she had an interest in working in the entertainment industry. She shared that this is the only career path that has ever caught her interest. In short, it’s the only thing that she has ever wanted to do for a living. As a child, she watched a lot of movies and musicals. This is a dream that she shares with her mother who wanted to do what Minnie is doing right now.
4. She’s becoming well known in America
Minnie first made a name for herself in Mexico, but she is now becoming a sensation in the United States. She was cast in the role of the leading lady in the Mexican crime drama “El Club.” The show became available on November 15, and even though it’s been a short time, she already has a lot of fans who look forward to watching the show. She has been increasing in popularity in the US for the last couple of years.
5. She has a boyfriend
Another question that fans frequently ask is if their new favorite celebrity is single or in a relationship. Minnie West is in a serious relationship with her boyfriend Alejandro Speitzer. The two have been a couple since 2014. They even went in on the Wetzer Films production company and are co-owners. They are both executive producers as well as actors and their first major film work project was “Me Gusta, pero me asusta,” which was released in 2017.
6. Minnie gets rave reviews
Beto Gomez s a director who cast Minnie and her boyfriend in a film and he views Minnie West and her boyfriend Alejandro Speitzer as two amazing actors. He has only good things to say about the pair. They are both dedicated to their acting and passionate about the delivery of their performances. He went further to say that they have both been very well trained and that they are very nice people who are easy to work with.
7. Minnie West is a honey bee activist
We also learned that West has a passion for saving the honey bees of the planet. She has even set up a bee adoption passion project. She founded Wild West Honey, which is a collection of wild bee farms that are located in the region of the Santa Monica Mountains. She is the owner and operator of the farms. This is just one more aspect of Minnie West that most fans were not aware of. Her business is on a mission to remove honey bees from buildings and homes without the use of pesticides and to relocate them to safe environments and the operation sells the honey that is made from the relocated bees.
8. Minnie is just getting started
We looked into Minnie’s acting history and learned that she has just 5 credits in her portfolio so far. She hasn’t done a lot of work but what she has done has been well-received by viewers throughout the United States and Mexico. She is just getting her career as an actress and producer off the ground and from all appearances, she is doing very well. We fully expect to see Minnie West appearing in a lot more roles in the years to come. She’s still young and has a bright future in the acting business ahead of her.
9. She has an Instagram account
Fans will be happy to hear that they can follow Minnie West on social media. We took a look at her Instagram account and found that it’s going to be a great resource for fans and admirers who want to keep up on what’s trending in her career and personal life. She has made 584 posts which shows that she’s active and she wants to keep all of her fans updated. So far she has a whopping 204,000 followers.
10. Minnie West is a rising star to keep your eye on
Ms. West is just beginning to emerge as an actress in the United States, but her work has been well-received so far. She’s an interesting celebrity who has a heart for the environment and instead of just talking about it she’s doing something with her beekeeping operation. She is a talented actress and filmmaker and we’re excited to see what she brings to her fans within the next few years. She’s an emerging star to keep your eye on.