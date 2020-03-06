Could you imagine walking down the aisle at your own wedding never having seen the person you’re about to marry? Probably not. As crazy as this concept sounds, there is an entire TV show dedicated to this very scenario. Married At First Sight, which now airs in multiple countries is all about marriages between people who don’t meet until their wedding day. Although the show is always a little crazy, this season on the show’s Australian version has been particularly interesting thanks to one cast member: Mishel Karen. The 48-year-old Australia native has become one of the most popular cast members and it’s easy to see why.
Whether you love her or hate her, there’s one thing you can’t do – and that’s stop watching her. You may think you know everything there is to know about Mishel Karen from watching the show, but there’s a little more to her than meets the eye. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Mishel Karen.
1. She Allegedly Experienced A Drink Spiking Incident
Mishel Karen is very open about her experiences on Married at First Sight, especially the bad ones. One incident that she has been very vocal about is an issue that happened during an off camera moment while taping the show. Mishel alleges that someone spiked her drink while she was at a bar in Sydney. She claims that she blacked out after accepting a drink from an unknown man. Mishel says the show did nothing to protect her and the authorities were never informed of the incident.
2. She Is A Teacher
Adjusting to life back in the classroom may be tough for Mishel after appearing on MAFS, but before going on the show she was a local teacher. The show hasn’t gone into specifics about what exactly she teaches, but hopefully none of her students have been watching her on TV.
3. She’s Been Divorced
Like many people who opt to go on Married at First Sight, Mishel Karen doesn’t have the best dating history. She got married at 20 and stayed with her husband for 20 years. Sadly, their marriage ended due to her husband’s repeated infidelity.
4. She’s Been Cheated On Several Times
Mishel Karen’s ex-husband is the only partner who has cheated on her. She’s had to deal with unfaithful partners multiple times in her past. Her bio for the show reveals that she’s been cheated on in her last seven or eight relationships. Hopefully Mishel has better luck with her future romantic endeavors.
5. Her MAFS Application Video Is On YouTube
Have you ever wondered how contestants get picked for MAFS? Apparently, they record ‘audition’ videos where they tell producers about themselves in hopes that their story will make them stand out enough to earn a slot on the cast. Mishel Karen’s audition video is still available on YouTube. Don’t worry, it’s only slightly cringy.
6. She’s A Mother Of Two
Mishel Karen is a single mother of two, a fact which she feels the show exploited for additional drama. Although she feels the show tried to make her seem like an irresponsible parent, she insists that she always puts her children first and has a great relationship with them.
7. She’s Struggled With Her Weight
Everyone knows the camera adds ten pounds but it looks like the extra pounds stuck with Mishel Karen even after the cameras stopped rolling. Karen says that she gained 10kg (a little over 20 pounds) while filming MAFS.
8. She Sleeps With A CPAP Machine
Most people who use CPAP machines do so because they suffer from sleep apnea. Mishel Karen has a different reason for sleeping with a CPAP machine. Karen believes that wearing a CPAP mask every night is part of what keeps her looking youthful. I’d like to see the science to back this one up though.
9. She’s Into Botox
Mishel Karen prides herself on looking young for her age. However, her youthful appearance isn’t entirely natural. Karen gets regular botox injections to help keep her face looking smooth and wrinkle free. Unlike many people who get this procedure, Karen isn’t afraid to tell the world that botox is her best friend.
10. She Is Pansexual
Mishel Karen was more than happy to spill all the tea during her MAFS audition tape. In the recording, she revealed that she is sexually fluid and has had romantic relationships with women. She also shared that her children know about her sexuality and are totally supportive of their mom.