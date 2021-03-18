Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S is Coming to Crunchyroll!

Ever heard of an anime called Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S? If you haven’t, I’m right there with you. I had never heard of this series until I was introduced to it by Crunchyroll. Earlier this week, Crunchroll announced that Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S will be heading to the platform as a part of the fall anime season. Viewers will be able to stream the Kyoto Animation title on Crunchyroll worldwide outside of Asia. The very first season of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S streamed on Crunchyroll in early 2017 and followed as Miss Kobayashi’s life was forever changed once she saved the life of Tohru, a female dragon in distress, who decided to become her roommate! So what is Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S? Who makes it, and why are we excited to see that it will be streaming on Crunchyroll in Fall 2021?
What is Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S?
If you’re like me, you’re wondering what the basic premise of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid is and what the series is about. According to Crunchyroll’s official description, “Miss Kobayashi is your average office worker who lives a boring life, alone in her small apartment–until she saves the life of a female dragon in distress. The dragon, named Tohru, has the ability to magically transform into an adorable human girl (albeit with horns and a long tail!), who will do anything to pay off her debt of gratitude, whether Miss Kobayashi likes it or not. With a very persistent and amorous dragon as a roommate, nothing comes easy, and Miss Kobayashi’s normal life is about to go off the deep end!”
Where is it available?
Currently, Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Season 1 is available on Crunchyroll, however there does seem to be a bit of a caveat. The only viewing language options for Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid are the French Dub, Spanish Dub, Portuguese Dub, German Dub. However, if you’re looking for the Japanese dub (with English subtitles), you won’t find it under Season 1 of the anime – it’s actually listed under Season 2! The first season of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid is available in English on Funimation and Netflix, if you prefer to watch anime in English. Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid is also available on Amazon Prime from $1.99 per episode.
How long is it?
The first Season of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid spanned a total of 14 episodes from its pilot episode releasing on Crunchyroll on January 11, 2017 and its final episode releasing on Crunchyroll on September 19, 2017. The second season of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid will be released at some point in the Fall of 2021, and you can stream it on Crunchyroll when it becomes available.
Who is behind Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid?
There are a few people that are behind the Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid anime as several people wrote various episodes including: Yuka Yamada, Yasuhiro Takemoto, Masashi Nishikawa, and Fumihiko Shimo. You may also be wondering, who produces Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid? Well, according to Crunchyroll’s website, ABC (Asahi Broadcasting Corporation) Asahi is the publisher of this series.
Who is ABC Asahi?
According to Wikipedia, “The Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation is a certified broadcasting holding company headquartered in Osaka, Japan. Until March 31, 2018, it was a radio and television broadcaster serving in the Kansai region. On April 1, 2018, Asahi Radio Broadcasting Corporation[b] took over radio broadcasting business, and Asahi Television Broadcasting Corporation[c] took over TV broadcasting business, employees, and administrator for ABC website”
Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Manga
As most anime, Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid is also based on a manga written by Coolkyousinnjya. According to Wikipedia, “Coolkyousinnjya began publishing the series in the first issue of Futabasha’s Monthly Action magazine on 25 May 2013. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the series in North America, and they released the first volume in October 2016. A spin-off manga illustrated by Mitsuhiro Kimura, titled Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Kanna’s Daily Life (小林さんちのメイドラゴン カンナの日常, Kobayashi-san Chi no Maidragon: Kanna no Nichijō), began serialization in Monthly Action on 24 December 2016. Seven Seas Entertainment also licensed the spin-off in North America. A second spin-off drawn by Ayami Kazama, titled Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Elma’s Office Lady Diary (小林さんちのメイドラゴン エルマのOL日記, Kobayashi-san Chi no Maidragon: Elma OL Nikki), began serialization in Monthly Action on 25 August 2017. The second spin-off is also licensed by Seven Seas.[18] A third manga spin-off drawn by Utamaro began serialization in Monthly Action on 25 January 2019.[19] A fourth spin-off series drawn by Nobuyoshi Zamurai began serialization in Monthly Action on 25 November 2020.”
That’s about all you need to know about Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid, are you looking forward to its return to Crunchyroll in Fall 2021?