Mitchell Hoog is a relative newcomer to the acting world, but he’s already making some pretty big waves. After a series of relatively small TV and film roles, Mitchell got his big break when he was cast in the reboot of Saved by the Bell. In the series, Mitchell plays Kelly and Zack’s son, Mac Morris. While the show will definitely have some nods to the original, the reboot is all new and puts a modern day spin on the classic series. Mitchell’s portrayal of Mac is already getting him lots of attention and it wouldn’t be surprising if we saw much more of him in the future. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Mitchell Hoog.
1. He Was A Competitive Snowboarder
Becoming an actor wasn’t something that was always on Mitchell’s radar. Instead, he was much more interested in sports and was a snowboarder for several years. He told V Man, “I was a snowboarder on a competitive team in Colorado and was pursing it with everything I had, but I kept getting hurt and having concussions, so the doctor told me I had to stop.”
2. He Didn’t Watch The Original Saved By The Bell
Mitchell grew up in a house where TV use was limited, so there were a lot of shows that he didn’t get the chance to watch. Although he had heard of Saved by the Bell, he’d never seen an episode of the show. Even after being cast, he made the decision not to go back and watch. While talking to Yahoo News he explained that he didn’t want to watch old episodes of the series because he didn’t want to copy anything from the original cast.
3. He Got His Start In Theater
After being encouraged to quit snowboarding, Mitchell turned to acting. Prior to making his first on screen appearance in 2017, Mitchell got his start by doing theater work. He also underwent acting training which further reassured him that acting was the right path for him.
4. He Loves To Read
Acting may not have always been on Mitchell’s mind, but he’s always loved the art of story telling. When he has free time (which he probably doesn’t get much of these days) he enjoys reading as much as he can. During his interview with V Man he said that Open by Andre Agassi is one of his favorite books.
5. He’s Very Mindful Of His Social Media Usage
Most people probably spend more time on social media than they care to admit and it has been proven that social media platforms do things to keep their users coming back for more. Mitchell does his best not to fall into these traps and does his best to limit his social media usage to just 20 minutes per day.
6. He Isn’t A Teenager
Mitchell may be playing a teenage character in Saved by the Bell, but he isn’t a teenager anymore in real life. He is currently 21-years-old and many of the other cast members on the show are in their 20s as well. This is a big change from the original series in which the main cast members really were teens for much of the show.
7. He’s Getting Into Writing
The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on people in lots of different ways. Mitchell has decided to do his best to use any extra time he has as productively as possible. He helped write a film called After Masks which focuses on what the world has been like during the pandemic.
8. He Meditates Regularly
Things have been moving extremely fast for Mitchell lately, and he is working hard to keep up. Being mindful and staying grounded are two things that are very important to Mitchell. Meditation is one his favorite ways to allow him to slow down and be present.
9. He Hopes His Work Will Help People Connect With Each Other
Keeping audiences entertained is obviously one of Mitchell’s goals, but he sees his job as something much bigger than just an entertainer. In a YouTube video with Colt Balok, he shared that he believes the point of art is connect people to one another. This is something he sincerely hopes to do with his work.
10. He Will Be Joining The Conjuring Franchise
Saved by the Bell was Mitchell’s first major break, but it won’t be his last. In 2021, he’ll be taking his talents back to the big screen with his role in the film The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. In the movie, he will be playing the younger version of Patrick Wilson’s character, Ed Warren.