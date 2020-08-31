Since debuting in 2016, HGTV’s Good Bones has put a bit of a twist on the typical home renovation show. Featuring a dynamic mother/daughter duo, the Good Bones team focuses on salvaging what they can from existing properties while also transforming them into new and beautiful spaces. MJ Coyle, the show’s head designer, is one of the masterminds behind all of the beautiful projects that get completed on the show. His keen eye and creative spirit has resulted in many beautiful transformations. With five seasons of the show under his belt, MJ is earning his place as an HGTV star. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about MJ Coyle.
1. He Loves To Travel
MJ was born and raised in Indiana where he still loves today, but that doesn’t mean that he hasn’t seen the world. He loves to travel and has gotten to do lots of it. Over the years, MJ has visited several countries including Italy, France, and Canada. He has also done lots of traveling within the United States.
2. He’s Happily Married
MJ is an openly gay man who is a proud member of the LGBT community. He is happily married to Andrew Merkley, who works for a local government office in Indianapolis. The couple tied the knot in May 2019 in a beautiful ceremony in Canada. In a post celebrating their first marriage anniversary, MJ said, “Its out of control how much we can do together. Thank you for being the most understanding husband EVER. Thank you for letting me be completely crazy and not even batting an eye.” He continued, “Thank you for believing in me…”
3. He Supports Social Justice
As a member of the LGBT community, MJ knows what it’s like to have people judge and exclude you for who you are. As a result, he is passionate about fighting the not only his rights, but the rights of others. MJ supports the Black Lives Matter movement and has a link to information and resources on the fight against racism in his bio on Instagram.
4. He’s A Dog Dad
MJ and Andrew haven’t started a family of their own yet, and there’s no word on whether or not that’s something they even plan on doing. However, they’re still building a family none the less. They have a cute labradoodle named Lady as well as a cat. Sadly, it doesn’t look like MJ and Andrew have created Instagram accounts for either of their fur babies.
5. He’s An Uncle
Most people would agree that being an aunt or uncle is the ultimate win. You get to have all the fun of spending time with your nieces and nephews without any of the real parental responsibilities. MJ is a proud uncle and there’s no doubt that he’ll also be the cool uncle once his nephew is only enough to talk.
6. He Loves To Read
MJ thoroughly enjoys what he does for work, but just like anybody else he enjoys getting some time off to rest and relax. One of his favorite ways to unwind and enjoy some quiet time is to sit down and read a good book. He often shares pictures of the books he reads with his followers on Instagram.
7. He Supports Local Artists In Real Life
One of the cool things about Good Bones is that local art is often incorporated as a finishing touch to the renovation projects. However, this detail isn’t just something MJ uses for the show. He also enjoys supporting local artists when the cameras aren’t rolling.
8. He Doesn’t Have A Large Social Media Following
There’s no doubt that MJ is one of the most popular people on Good Bones, but his social media presence doesn’t reflect that. Although he is very active on Instagram, he has just 3,290 followers. As his work continues to get more and more well-known, I have a strong feeling that his numbers will increase.
9. He’s Been Working With Two Chicks And A Hammer For A Little Over A Year
The cast of Good Bones doesn’t just work together on TV. The show’s stars, Karen and Mina run a company called Two Chicks and A Hammer. According to MJ’s LinkedIn profile, he has been working with the company since May of 2019. His job there is the only place of employment he has listed.
10. He Has A Close Relationship With His Family
MJ has great relationships with his loved ones and family is something that has always been important to him. He loves spending as much as he can with his family and he’s thankful for all of the love and support they’ve shown him throughout the years both personally and professionally.