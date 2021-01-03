When Moe Dunford started his professional acting career in 2010, he probably had no idea he’d eventually become an international star. That’s exactly what happened, though. The Irish actor is now known all over the world for his role in shows like Vikings. Now, he’s also on the brink of a major film opportunity with the upcoming movie The Texas Chainsaw Massacre which is set to be released in 2021. Although horror movies aren’t typically praised for their acting, you can bet that Moe is going to put on a good show. Even after a decade in the business, Moe still has a lot of great things to offer. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Moe Dunford.
1. He Didn’t Always Want To Be An Actor
Many actors have adorable stories about how they’ve always know that acting was their calling. Moe’s journey to becoming an actor was a little different, however. During an interview with the Gaiety School of Acting he said, ” I didn’t want to be an actor. I’d do impressions and mimic people alright..that was it. Things changed when I was in junior cert. Some of my friends had the balls to go on stage and perform ‘Macbeth. I watched and wanted to be up there, but I was scared. I didn’t want to get slagged by the older years, for basically, expressing myself. Eventually, I bit the bullet and tried it out.”
2. He’s A Formally Trained Actor
Once Moe made the decision that he wanted to act, he knew he had to get serious in order to reach his full potential. He enrolled in the Gaiety School of Acting where he received acting training. He graduated in 2009 and began his professional career the following year.
3. He Likes To Read
When you work in the entertainment industry, things tend to move pretty quickly. Sometimes its nice to be able to just slow down and relax. For Moe, reading is something that helps him do just that. He loves to read whenever he gets the chance. Some of his favorite authors are Charles Bukowski and Tennessee Williams.
4. He’s Been In A Music Video
Movies and TV shows aren’t the only places where Moe has gotten the chance to show off his acting skills. In 2016 he appeared in the music video for Hozier’s hit single, “Cherry Wine“. The video has gotten more than 29.5 million views on YouTube since its release.
5. He’s Won Several Awards
There’s nothing better than being recognized for your hard work and talent. For actors, that recognition usually tends to come in the form of an award. Moe is proud to say that he’s won quite a few awards throughout his career. Most notably, he received an Irish Film and Television Award in 2015 for Best Actor in a Lead Role – Film.
6. He Loves Spending Time Outdoors
People who love being outside would agree that there’s nothing better than breathing in fresh air while enjoying the beauty of nature. When Moe isn’t working he enjoys spending time outdoors. From exploring and hiking to visiting animals, Moe is a true outdoors kind of guy.
7. Linus Roache Is His Favorite Actor
Even the most talented and accomplished actors have at least one other actor who they’ve always looked up to. For Moe Dunford, that person is Linus Roache. While talking to the Gaiety School of Acting, Moe said that Linus is his favorite actor. He’s thankful they got the chance to work together on Vikings.
8. He Likes To Travel
Moe has always been the kind of person who loves to get out and explore, and what better way to do that than traveling? Thanks to his career, he has been able to visit lots of cool places all over the world. Some of the countries he’s been to include New Zealand and Italy.
9. He’s Family Oriented
Having a strong support system is important no matter what you do in life and Moe has been very thankful to have found that in his loved ones. He has a very close relationship with his family and they have supported him every step of the way. He loves to spend his free time making memories with them.
10. He Loves Helping Others
Being an actor has allowed Moe to build a large platform and he has made it a point to use it for good. In 2018, he traveled to Kenya with an organization called Send Help Africa. According to the organization’s website, “Self Help Africa is a leading international development charity with an expertise in small-scale farming and growing family-farm businesses.”