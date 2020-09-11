If you had to choose between money and love which one would you pick? Moira Tumas is hoping to get a little bit of both thanks to the reality series, Love Island. As a cast member on the second season of the show, Moira has the opportunity to meet a potential bae and bring home a cash prize – all while essentially being on vacation. On top of that, the opportunity to be on TV could lead to even more cool possibilities down the line. Unfortunately though, Moira’s time on Love Island has gotten off to a bit of a rocky start, and she’s already found herself in the bottom two. We’ll have to wait and see how things turn out for Moira, but for now she’s still in the running. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Moira Tumas from Love Island USA.
1. She Studied At The Fashion Institute Of Technology
Love isn’t the only thing Moira has on the brain. Getting an an education was also very important to her. She attended the well-known Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City where she earned an associate of applied science degree in communication design.
2. She’s A Model
These days there are lots of people who call themselves models on social media, but Moira Tumas is the real deal. She is a professional model who has worked for the Shopping Channel. She has also worked with other big brands including the popular hair company, DevaCurl.
3. She Loves Going To The Beach
When most people think of beautiful beaches, California and Florida are probably the first two places that come to mind. However, the northeast also has some nice beaches. Moira was born and raised in New Jersey less than 30 minutes from the beach, and it has always been one of her favorite places to relax and have fun.
4. She Wants To Be An Actress
Her appearance on Love Island might not be the last time we see Moira on our TV screens. She’s an aspiring actress who has already gotten her start in the industry by doing commercials. According to her website, she studied at Bristol Old Vic Theatre for Modern Acting in England as well as 57th Street Theater School in New York City. Finding out that a person on a reality TV show is interested in acting is always a little disheartening because it makes you wonder whether or not they’re on the show for the right reasons.
5. She’s A Fitness Enthusiast
Moira is the kind of person who loves to stay active. After all, when you’re on a show like Love Island, a beach body is an unspoken requirement. Exercise is a part of her daily routine and she loves to share the different workouts she does with her followers on Instagram.
6. She Loves To Dance
Dancing is one of Moira’s favorite things to do and she’s never afraid to bust a move. Unfortunately though, Moira’s love for dancing left her with a pretty bad knee injury while filming Love Island. Apparently, she was reading a text from the show and started dancing. Shortly after, she took one wrong step and hurt herself.
7. She Has A Crush On Paul Rudd
Most people can relate to the feeling of having a celebrity crush. Even though you know you’ll probably never meet the person, there’s still something exciting about the attraction. In her bio on the CBS website, Moira lists her celebrity crushes as Paul Rudd and Liam Hemsworth.
8. She’s Admitted That She’s A Little Boy Crazy
The term ‘boy crazy’ has somewhat of a negative connotation, but Moira isn’t afraid to admit that she has a slight obsession when it comes to boys. During an interview for the show she said, “I just love guys so much. When I find the guy on Love Island, I’m literally already thinking about our future and I haven’t even met them yet. I am so ready for a relationship.”
9. She’s Very Artistic
Moira is a very creative person and she loves to express herself through the arts. Drawing is one of her favorite pastimes, but unfortunately she hasn’t shared any of her work on social media. Hopefully one day she will open up and post some of her drawings.
10. She Was In An Eight Year Relationship
Prior to being cast on Love Island, Moira was in an eight year relationship that didn’t work out because her ex wasn’t ready to commit to marriage. However, Moira is definitely ready and she isn’t going to let a little heartbreak get in the way at her shot of finding true love.