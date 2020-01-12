10 Things You Didn’t Know about Molly Mesnick

Molly Mesnick was among the 25 single women contesting for Jason Mesnick in The Bachelor Season 13 of 2009. Though she is the lucky one who ended up marrying Jason, that is not how the script went on the show. Jason had initially proposed to Melissa Rycroft and Molly was the runner up. However, on the final episode and in what is touted to be the most dramatic twist in the history of the Bachelor show, Jason changed his mind. The show went on to feature a come-back between Jason and the runner-up, Molly Malaney. Jason with a good dose of drama asked for a redo and Molly accepted. In October of 2009, Jason asked Molly to marry him. They got married in February the following year, 2010 in Rancho Palos Verdes, a suburb in Los Angeles. The wedding was featured on a special episode of the Bachelor and the couple continue to be raving fans of the show where they met. In this article we let you in on 10 things you did not know about Molly.
1. Celebrating 10 years of marriage to Jason in 2020
After the dramatic turn of events on the Bachelor in 2009, Molly and Jason Mesnick got married and have since been together. They will be married for 10 years in March of 2020. For a celebrity couple this is commendable. They currently live in Seattle and both have vibrant careers.
2. She is a mother
Almost three years after their marriage and after the Bachelor, Jason and Molly welcomed a baby girl, Riley Anne Mesnick, a bundle of joy to their marriage. Riley was born on March 14, 2013. Today Riley is an active 6 year old girl who features often in her mother’s work in the media.
3. Molly is step mother to Jason’s teenage son
Molly is a step mother to teenage Ty, a son to Jason from his first marriage. Jason was married to Hilary Buckholz in 2003, and together they had a son. After their divorce in 2007 Jason got custody of the boy, who is now with him and Molly together with their little girl Riley.
4. Molly with husband Jason went out of Hollywood to give better focus to marriage
As a celebrity couple who came together in front of television cameras, it is of no small interest to find out how they have stayed together for ten years. This is not a regular script for many celebrity couples. Well, it seems Molly and Jason made a decision, to go out of Hollywood – Away from the glare of unexpected media attention and stifling public assumptions of how people who appear on TV should be, they were able to give marriage a chance and live their lives as normal people do.
5. Was a host on a radio show “Bender and Molly” until 2018
One of the highlights of Molly’s career was the radio show “Bender and Molly” featured on 106.1 KISS FM until 2018. She was a host on the show and ran a regular segment filled with good humour while focusing on the realities of life as it unfolds with both happy and sad moments. The show came to a close after running for nearly 18 years.
6. She is currently an influencer and most actively on Instagram
After the radio talk show came to an end, Molly took on a new career path as a media influencer. With a huge following on Instagram. Molly is involved in various campaigns particularly targeting mothers and parents generally. Being a mother herself to 6 year old Riley, she is a credible voice on the realities of motherhood. The main gist of her message is that no woman should be embarrassed or ashamed of the times and seasons that come with being a mother. She has a strong voice against media trolls who post cruel comments on posts just because the moment captured was not picture perfect.
7. Admits to pressure from her huge following on social media
Molly openly admits that there is how people want you to be when you have a media following and it can be quite different from the reality. During the Bachelor show, Molly admits, there was no social media (gasp!) and the pressure to be a certain way both on the show and off the show was not as strong as it is today. She however admits to living as others do, taking life in her stride. Even though she has been on television, she prefers to be accessible and approachable as other people generally are. She also has a social media presence on her official Facebook page.
8. Has a keen interest in children’s health research
What jumps out at you on Molly’s Instagram page is support for the Seattle Children’s Research Hospital which is a facility known for research on children’s health conditions. It is quite a high profile facility, ranking 5th on the list of funding beneficiaries in paediatric research on the National Institutes of Health (NIH). They boast of “ground-breaking” therapies bringing better solutions to children’s health and treatments.
8. She considered going on the Bachelorette in 2009
When Jason rather dramatically chose to propose to Melissa in the Bachelor in 2009 and before making a come-back to Molly, she was approached to appear on The Bachelorette. The Bachelorette is a spin-off show to the Bachelor but with reverse roles where it’s the girl making a choice out of several men. For a while there and after coming up as runner up on the Bachelor, Molly did consider the offer. However, that decision was overtaken by events when Jason proposed to her.
9. Has anxieties about being behind cameras
In a pretty normal admission, Molly has apprehensions about appearing behind a camera for long hours as is expected when on a TV show. There is a lot of pressure that comes with holding a certain stance for long hours with only short breaks to freshen up. Molly admits it is both unnatural and a strain.
In conclusion
Molly and Jason are famous now for completely different reasons than what initially got them famous. They have survived a celebrity marriage for ten years and that makes them a darling of optimistic minds who want to believe it can be done.