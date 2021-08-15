Moments In Naruto That We’ll Never Forget: Part 1

Naruto is an iconic series created by Masashi Kishimoto. It follows the story of Naruto Uzumaki as he strives to become a ninja worth of his peers and the title of Hokage. Naruto is seen as an outcast in the village for having the feared Nine-Tailed Beast sealed deep within him. This drives him to seek recognition for his skill rather than for a fate he had no control over. Along the way, he befriends a boy named Sasuke Uchiha. The Uchiha are known for their visual powers thanks to their unique eyes, the Sharingan. Sasuke was the last remnant from the clan after his brother, Sasuke Uchiha, slaughtered every member of the clan but Sasuke. This drives Sasuke to seek power to attain vengeance against his brother.
Along the way, these two become friends, rivals, and teammates. Both of them were left orphaned at a young age and strived to become a strong ninja. Although their goals were very different. Naruto sought recognition while Sasuke sought revenge. What follows is a story of friendship, betrayal, and a clash of ideals. Both Naruto and Sasuke were chosen to be a part of Team 7, led by Kakashi Hatake. Along with Sakura Harunu, they would go on to complete missions and develop a strong bond. To celebrate that bond and Team 7 here are 7 moments that we’ll never forget from Naruto.
Iruka Sensei Defends Naruto
What better way to start this journey through memory lane than at the very beginning, where it all started. Naruto with Naruto Uzumaki trying his best to learn a Jutsu so he can finally pass his entry exam at the ninja academy and become a Shonin. Unfortunately, he fails and continues to be excluded by everyone. Mizuki Sensei tries to vouch for him but Iruka Sensei remains firm and denies him entry into the academy. Naruto leaves frustrated and swings on his usual spot watching as other kids are greeted by their parents and given words of encouragement while he himself has nobody waiting for him at home.
This is when Mizuki Sensei takes advantage of the situation and tells Naruto about a secret scroll. Naruto, eager to be recognized by his peers and Iruka Sensei scrambles at the idea and heads to steal the secret scroll and learn its hidden Jutsu. Once he steals it Mizuki uses the opportunity to alert the Hokage of the theft and a search is ordered for Naruto and the retrieval of the scroll. Iruka Sensei is the first to find Naruto and once he does Naruto explains that Mizuki Sensei was the one who told him about it which surprises Iruka Sensei. Just as they finish their conversation Mizuki appears and attacks them. Iruka pushes Naruto out of the way and is impaled by multiple kunai. Mizuki tells Naruto to hand over the scroll but Iruka tells him not to because it contains too many secrets. He explains to Naruto that Mizuki was simply using him to get the scroll and blame the disappearance of it on him. Mizuki reveals to Naruto that he has a demon fox in him which is why no one in the village will approach him and why Iruka’s parents are dead.
It’s an emotional moment where a lot is revealed to Naruto and his world gets flipped upside down. Mizuki takes this opportunity to launch an attack. Naruto is in a state of shock and unable to dodge it so Iruka jumps in and takes the wind blade shuriken. Seeing Iruka Sensei protect him brings Naruto back to his senses. Naruto listens as Iruka explains how he wished he had been there for him more. Iruka goes on to say that Naruto is a member of the village just like anyone else and an excellent student who tries his hardest no matter the circumstances. This brings Naruto to tears and allows him to show his true potential and the new forbidden jutsu that he just mastered. He creates an incredible amount of clones and manages to take down Mizuki. This is an emotional moment between mentor and student, and an incredible start to an iconic series.
The formation of Team 7
Another iconic moment that would decide the fate of the rest of the series was the formation of Team 7. Following their successful graduation from the academy, the children of the Hidden Leaf were assigned to teams featuring a leader that would guide them to grow as Shonin. This lead to the formation of the most important team in all of Naruto. Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, and Sakura Haruno were named Team 7 alongside their leader Kakashi Hatake. When the team was first announced, no one realized just how important the name Team 7 would come to be. The hardships that they would endure. The formation of Team 7 is one of the most monumental moments in Naruto, if not the most important. This would pave way for the bond that Sasuke and Naruto would develop.
Sasuke Encounter Orochimaru
The Chunin Exams themselves already serve up a multitude of incredible moments, but none can really top a meeting that would change the dynamic of Team 7 and the course of the Naruto story forever. The second part of the Chunin Exams involves a team-based survival game where you must fight to attain two scrolls and make it back to the meeting point safely. Orochimaru takes advantage of this to blend into the examinees and look for suitable children to manipulate. This brings him to Team 7 that is just recovering from a former battle. Orochimaru moves in to attack and Sasuke jumps in to defend everyone. This is one of the most iconic fights in the series with animation and visuals to match the mood and setting. As Orochimaru tries to devour them, Sasuke uses his Sharingan to evade and counter Orochimaru. Unfortunately, Orochimaru becomes interested in Sasuke and uses his abilities to plant a curse mark in Sasuke. This single act will change the course of Sasuke’s journey and create a rift in the bond Team 7 created.
These are just a few of the moments that have made Naruto special for us.