Moments In One Piece That Left Us Teary-Eyed

One Piece author Eiichiro Oda is known for his captivating story featuring a few pirates and the treasure of a lifetime. One Piece follows the story of Monkey D. Luffy and his band of pirates as they set out to sea and look for the incredible treasure that Gol D. Rodger left behind know as One Piece. The characters and world-building in One Piece are incredible. With the abilities that Devil Fruits provide the world of One Piece is filled with incredible people. Abilities that allow others to bend the elements, turn into incredible creatures, and even control the world around them. Top this off with incredible storytelling and a group of characters that each have dreams they are fighting for and you have One Piece. With so many emotional moments and so many characters, One Piece has its fair share of tearjerkers in it. Here are a few moments that left us with our eyes swelling up and our noses get stuffy.
Nami Asks Luffy For Help
When Nami was first introduced to the fray she almost sold out Luffy and Zoro to Buggy and his crew before finally joining the small Straw Hat Pirates crew. As the navigator for the Straw Hats, she was in charge of guiding them closer and closer to One Piece. She was known as a thief that stole gold from unsuspecting crews. Eventually, she would do the same to the Straw Hat pirates, but Luffy didn’t give up on her and chased her down. He found out that Nami comes from Arlong Park, an island that is under the control of a group of fishermen pirates led by Arlong. From here we see that Nami lost her adoptive mother at a young age because they were unable to pay the tax to live on Arlong’s property. Nami’s mother tried to hide her and her sister and it backfired on her.
So now Nami works tirelessly to make enough money to free her village. She works as a navigator for Arlong. We finally see her break down when Arlong gets her money confiscated by a Marine that he is in cahoots with. He laughs and tells her that she’ll always be her navigator and she’ll never be able to buy her freedom. It’s at this moment that Luffy approaches her and Nami finally lets her vulnerable sideshow. Through tears, she asks Luffy to help her by getting rid of Arlong. The moment that Luffy just takes his Straw hat off and places it on Nami is emotional and powerful. No words are said but we know how attached Luffy is to his Straw Hat. So for him to place it on Nami shows how much he trusts her. It was enough to make us well up.
Sabo Sets Off To Sea
Growing up Luffy didn’t have any real family members around him besides his grandpa, Garp. Everyone else was a makeshift family that Luffy made but loved like his own. From that family stemmed two brothers. Portugas D. Ace and Sabo. Ace and Sabo were two hot-headed older kids that enjoyed going around the island and getting into trouble. It was their dream to set out to sea together and become pirates. Sabo came from a noble family. So he would sneak out and head to the slums to play with Ace. One day they met Luffy. Sabo warmed up to him immediately but Ace took a while before he accepted him. Luffy proved himself to Ace when he was captured and Luffy didn’t reveal who else had been with him. He kept his mouth shut and took a beating. Ace accepted him into the group and the bond between all three of them began to grow. They eventually to a cup of sake together. Which signifies a pact as brothers that can’t be easily broken.
Sabo wanted to set sail and write a book about his travels. He grew tired of his family and as the oldest, he decided to set out to sea before his brothers. So he set out to sail and the town cheered him on. Unfortunately, that same day a Celestial Dragon was arriving on the island. Celestial Dragons are the nobles of the One Piece world. The Celestial Dragons rule above all and are considered to be untouchable. As he sailed towards the island, the Celestial Dragon saw Sabo’s little boat and asked why there was another boat interrupting his entrance. So he calls for the boat to be taken down. The next moment was enough to make anyone cry. The Celestial Dragon shoots down Sabo’s little boat in front of all his friends and family. Seeing Ace and Luffy lose a brother so suddenly and at such a young age.