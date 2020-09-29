There are lots of people who believe that the idea that some people can communicate with the dead is completely farfetched. For Monica Ten-Kate, that idea has become her way of life. Monica rose to popularity in 2015 when she became the star of her own reality TV series, Monica the Medium. The show, which lasted for only two seasons, received mixed reviews. While some felt that it was entertaining others believed that Monica had no supernatural abilities and was simply playing with people’s emotions. Despite the criticism, Monica has continued her work as a medium in the years since the show’s cancellation. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Monica Ten-Kate.
1. She Never Planned On Becoming A Reality TV Star
The best things in life tend to come when you’re least expecting them and that’s exactly how Monica got the opportunity to have her own show. During an interview with TV Mega Site, she said, “I didn’t do anything really to get the TV show; it landed in my lap…” She added, “three different producers from different production companies unrelated from each other, found me in random ways and all reached out to me asking to have a casual conversation and all asked to set it up the same Friday, back-to-back-to-back. I noticed that Spirit made it loud and clear that I’m supposed to at least be open to it. So, from there things just went on to me flying out [to L.A.] to have meetings, and then I signed with Lionsgate.”
2. She Has Channeled Spirits Of Pets
Have you ever wondered if mediums are able to channel the spirits of deceased pets? For Monica, the answer is yet – at least sometimes. She says that on occasion, the spirit of a dead pet will come to her but it’s not something that she would allow someone to schedule a reading for.
3. She’s An Author
After getting her own show, Monica decided to use her platform to create other opportunities for herself. She has since become an author and released her first book, Messages from Above: What Your Loved Ones in Heaven Want You to Know, in 2019. The book is aimed at helping people reconcile the guilt and shock they may feel after losing a loved one.
4. She Started Channeling Spirits When She Was 15
Monica is only in her 20s, but she already has more than a decade of experience working in the spiritual world. She first realized she had a gift when she was just 15-years-old. She was hesitant to tell people during high school, but once she got to college she decided to be more open about her gift.
5. She Hosts A Podcast
Monica loves sharing her talent with the world and one of her favorite ways to do that is through her podcast, Wine & Spirits with Monica the Medium. In addition to topics about the spiritual world, the podcast also touches on things like positivity and gratitude.
6. She Was In An Episode Of Teen Mom
In 2020, Monica was a guest on an episode of Teen Mom 2 when she was filmed while being featured on Kailyn Lowry’s podcast. During the episode, Monica predicted that Kail would get pregnant with another baby that would likely be a son. Not too long after, Kail announced that she was pregnant.
7. She Has A YouTube Channel
Building a strong presence on social media has become a major key for success when doing anything that involves the entertainment industry. In 2013, Monica created a YouTube channel where she planned to post videos about herself and her work. Unfortunately for anyone who was hoping to subscribe, she hasn’t posted any new content since 2017.
8. She Hasn’t Dealt With Any Negative Spirits
For many people, the idea of being able to communicate with the spirit world is scary because you never know what kind of energy you could run into. Surprisingly, Monica said that she’s never come in contact with any ‘bad’ spirits and she’s never had any scary experiences.
9. She Teaches An Online Course
Have you ever felt like you have be more intuitive than the people around you? Monica may be able to help you sharpen your skills. She teaches a six week online course that is meant to help people learn how to strengthen their connection with the spirit world.
10. She’s Adventurous
Monica is best known for her work as a medium, but that isn’t all there is to her. When she isn’t working, she loves to be adventurous and try new things. From off roading, to hiking, to traveling the world, Monica isn’t the type to turn down a good adrenaline rush.