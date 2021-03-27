Monster Gaming HDMI Cable, Should You Buy?

Are you looking for the best quality gaming experience you can have? Are you tired of having super short and low-quality display cables? Well, the Monster 8K HDMI cable looks to solve all of these problems. Display cables are some of the most important pieces of PC equipment you can have and while you don’t need to go overboard and pay hundreds of dollars for a cable, it’s also worth investing in a solid product. It’s also important to know what you plan on your usage plans, for instance, I have 5 different devices plugged into an HDMI switcher and depending on which cable I use for my Nintendo Switch and Roku, I get display errors, so it’s important to know what you need. For full transparency, I was offered the opportunity to review the Monster HDMI cable at no cost to myself, though that doesn’t affect the way that I review any products that I receive. Now that we’ve got that out of the way, let’s dive right into the product and see if it’s any good, or if it’s completely bogus!
What is it?
The Monster HDMI UHD 8K Cobalt cable specifications include:
- 48 Gbps bandwidth
- Supports resolutions up to 8K 30Hz, 4:4:4 Chroma and [email protected]
- Enables transmission of High Dynamic Range (HDR) video
- EMI tested to ensure cables minimize interference with wireless signals
- Up to 32 audio channels
- Features Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) for simplified connectivity)
- HD Audio Formats such as DTS Master, DTS: X, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Atmos and more
- Support for the wide angle theatrical 23:9 video aspect ration
- Future-proofed and perfect for today’s full 4K/UltraHD environment
If you’re unsure how the Monster stacks up against other cables, here is the performance of other cables according to Monster themselves:
- Standard Cables: 10.2 Gbps
- High Speed Cables: 18.0 Gbps
- Advanced Cables: 21.0 Gbps
- Monster Cable: 48.0 Gbps
So you’ve got over four times the performance of a standard HDMI cable, however, let’s take a look at one of these standard HDMI cables and see how it stacks up to the Monster. The Highwings Ultra High Speed HDMI cable offers 48 Gbps data transfer rates as well for just under $20 on Amazon, with over 4 stars, whereas the Monster is almost $50 with 5 stars on Amazon.
Here’s what Monster has to say about their product on Amazon:
- Brighter, Wider Color Range
- Monster’s high-speed 8K HDMI cable is capable of delivering a frame rate of up to 120 Hz, 16-bit color, and ultra-fast transfer rates of 48 Gbps. Features Dynamic HDR for brightness and greater color saturation and eARC that supports lossless and uncompressed multi-channel audio
- Features Precision Monster Technology
- Features a heavy-duty triple-layer shielding and large-[gauge] copper conductors for reduced resistance and better signal transfer
- Reliable Connection for Video and Audio
- The vibrant, life-like images of 8K and clear sound of Dolby needs a reliable connection to stream smoothly between devices. Monster’s UltraHD 2.1 HDMI cable delivers faster refresh and transfer rates eliminating motion blur and lag for the best viewing or gaming experience
Should you buy?
Now, Monster claims that this cable supports HDMI 2.1, however looking at how to identify an HDMI 2.1 cable, it states that you can identify an Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable (HDMI 2.1) from the Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable Name on package, Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable Certification Label on all packages, the Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable Logo printed on the label, and/or the Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable name printed on the cable jacket. The Monster UHD 8K HDMI Cable has none of these. While I don’t currently have any devices that support HDMI 2.1 (Sony please restock the PS5, thank you). This cable isn’t officially certified as an HDMI 2.1 cable, regardless of the HDMI 2.1 features it may include, or how much Monster wants it to be – it just isn’t.
While I do like the 12 foot cable length and the cable is built pretty well, I’m going to go ahead and say no, you shouldn’t buy this HDMI cable. It might be a different story if it was able to be certified HDMI 2.1, but since nowhere on the box does it have any official HDMI 2.1 certification, I just can’t justify spending $50 on this cable. You would be much better off either finding a cheaper HDMI cable with less performance if you really aren’t all that into small details, or if you are a tech-person like me and want the best possible performance you can get, then I would keep on the lookout for officially certified HDMI 2.1 cables, but if you do so, make sure you have a compatible HDMI 2.1 display to get the most out of your new tech.