Do you believe that monsters actually exist? To some people, that may seem like a ridiculous question. To others, it may be just the tip of the iceberg. History Channel’s MonsterQuest sets out to uncover the truth. As the title suggests, the show seeks to investigate some of the world’s oldest monster related myths including Bigfoot and the Loch Ness Monster. Sure, there have been plenty of other series that explored these things in the past, but MonsterQuest uses science and the latest technology to help find answers to some of the most intriguing questions. If you don’t believe in monsters now, you might just change your mind after seeing the show. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about MonsterQuest.
1. The Show Was Originally Released In 2007
If the name MonsterQuest sounds familiar to you, it’s probably because the show was actually released in 2007. It aired on the History Channel until it was canceled in 2010. The show itself isn’t actually new, but the network has started airing new episodes in 2020. As you can imagine, fans were really excited to hear that the show was coming back.
2. There’s A MonsterQuest Video Game
During its original release, MonsterQuest was a pretty popular show that also received lots of positive reviews and ratings. The show was so well-known that it resulted in a video game of the same name which was released for PC and Playstation. However, it looks like the game has since been discontinued.
3. Not All Of The ‘Monsters’ Are Mythical
Many of the ‘monsters’ being discussed on the show will be the stuff of legends, however, that won’t be the case for every episode. Some of the episodes dive into stories about species that have already been prove to exist, but there is still more about their story that needs to be discovered. For example, one episode of the show explored the reason behind the increased jellyfish population.
4. The Show Was Narrated By Stan Bernard
The original run of MonsterQuest was narrated by a man named Stan Bernard. Unfortunately though, it doesn’t look like he’s returned for the show’s second run. There isn’t much information out there about Bernard, but we do know that he’s narrated several other shows including Clash of the Gods and Vanishings!
5. Real Footage Is Incorporated Into The Show
Most people would agree that seeing is believing, and that’s especially true when it comes to things like aliens and monsters. While nothing on MonsterQuest will serve as definitive proof, the show will incorporate footage and personal accounts to further explain the stories.
6. The Show Was Canceled In Favor Of A New Direction For The Network
Usually when a show is canceled it’s because it’s not getting as many viewers as the network hoped. MonsterQuest was canceled for other reasons, however. Apparently, in 2010 the network decided to go in a different direction and the show was canceled before completing its fourth season.
7. The Show Is Already Being Discussed On Social Media
MonsterQuest already had a large fan base, and now that number is growing even more since the show is back on the air. It doesn’t look like there are any official social media accounts for MonsterQuest at the moment, but there are a good number of people using the hash tag and discussing the show.
8. The Show Does Its Best To Stay Objective
Shows discussing monsters and myths tend to turn some people off because some of the information can be seen as over the top. MonsterQuest avoids this by doing its best to stay objective and use science evidence as a way to fact check things. Even people who don’t believe in monsters and unknown animals can still enjoy the show and learn something new.
9. It’s Still Unclear Whether Or Not The Show Will Be Brought Back For Good
On August 25, 2020, the history channel uploaded a video on its YouTube account letting people know that MonsterQuest would be airing special episodes on Fridays starting on August 29th. The network still hasn’t clarified whether or not the show will return for a complete season or if there will just be a limited number of special episodes. There are lots of people who would be very happy if the show returned for good.
10. The Show Investigates Monsters All Over The World
The idea that there may be monsters roaming the earth isn’t just an American thing. With that being said, MonsterQuest doesn’t just stick to exploring monsters and myths that are popular in the United States. The show will also dive into tales from other parts of the world.