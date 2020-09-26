Morena Baccarin Explains Her Lack of Screentime in Deadpool 2

There’s a feeling that less is more sometimes and it definitely applied to Morena Baccarin’s role as Vanessa in the Deadpool sequel since while she wasn’t that present, her character did manage to mean a lot more than might have been thought initially since her death was the reason for Wade’s journey throughout much of the movie, and she did show up now and again in his dreams in order to guide him forward. Also, despite being relegated to the post-credits of the movie, it was made clear that Wade managed to find a way to save her, which could mean that if Deadpool 3 does eventually happen that she could come back and possibly take on the role of Copycat that she represented in the comics. This type of character would be rather interesting since Copycat was involved with Deadpool at one time, obviously, but the relationship turned sour in a big way since eventually, it came to the point that they were violently opposed to one another, even if there were still feelings there. But seeing as how Copycat was a shapeshifter on par with Mystique, and in some ways greater than Mystique, it would be great to see this character emerge if that was the intention of the filmmakers.
Morena was notably disappointed by her lack of screen time in Deadpool 2, but at the same time, she came to understand that her role was to bolster the arc of the main character and as such was a very pivotal role that was absolutely needed. Had she not been killed it’s very likely that Wade wouldn’t have had the same character arc he did and Firefist, aka Russell, would likely have been killed by Cable since it’s hard to say whether or not Deadpool would have been involved in the fight to keep the kid alive. Of course, seeing as how Cable’s future was a dismal place, it’s likely that Deadpool would have done something, but it’s not certain what that would have been. The time-traveling aspect and the manner in which the story was put together kind of muddies the certainty that might exist otherwise, but things did work out in a way that was best for everyone, despite the fact that Vanessa’s on-screen presence wasn’t seen that often. To be fair though, she did have some of the most meaningful dialogue of the movie since she was the grounding point that Wade needed and the conscience that he’d been attempting to ignore after being stuck in prison right along with Russell. If not for her guidance it’s hard to say that Wade would have done anything but suffer a slow and agonizing death that would have finally been permanent at one point.
The prospect of Deadpool 3 is something that many people are still looking forward to since there’s still so much that can be done with the story, and with Morena Baccarin back on the cast, it’s possible to see Copycat, hopefully, along with more of Domino, Cable, and possibly the formation of the actual X-Force that people were hoping for since it would be great to see another team take shape. Obviously, Deadpool isn’t the greatest of leaders, but he’s a valuable asset to a team at least, so long as he can get along with the other team members and continue to make a difference. He and Cable can actually work together just fine as it was seen, and adding another couple of names to the team roster would be interesting since with the emergence of the New Mutants it’s easy to think ‘crossover’ at some point since, in the comics, Sam Guthrie was actually a part of X-Force for a while. There are a lot of different directions that can be explored with Deadpool 3 since he’s interacted with so many Marvel characters it’s hard to say just who might be next on the list. But while it’s being considered, casting Ghost Rider would be an unexpected but kind of interesting story since the spirit of vengeance could really use another chance and he and Deadpool actually did tangle at one point.
Of course, by that reasoning, it’s easy to think that Deadpool could encounter just about anyone in the Marvel universe and it would make for a great movie since Ryan Reynolds has the ability to turn just about anything into a classic at this point. But bringing back Morena and possibly turning her into Copycat finally would be an idea that a lot of fans could possibly get behind since it wouldn’t just make her more interesting, it would give the Deadpool franchise another fascinating twist that a lot of people would buy into if it was done in a way that could link up with the rest of the story. It’s a thought at least, but we’ll see what Disney does.