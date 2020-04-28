Morgan Frances Saylor was born in Chicago, IL in October of 1994, but grew up in Georgia, primarily, Decatur, GA. She’s an American actress who’s best known for her role in the Showtime series, Homeland where she plays the role as Dana Brody. Saylor came from a typical upbringing, despite her parents being divorced. Her mother works for REI as a retailer, while her father does renovations for Starbucks coffeehouse. Saylor has had a wide range of roles in her young career. She’s gained a lot of experience, taking film, television, and stage roles, she’s been nominated for an award, and she’s had the pleasure of working alongside some of the biggest names in Hollywood. You may recognize this young, beautiful face, but here are 10 things you didn’t know about Morgan Saylor.
1. She started learning her trade at a camp
While living in Atlanta and going to school, Saylor began pursuing her love of acting by attending acting camps, which she did at the Department of Recreation, which ultimately lead to her landing the lead role in Alana, played at a local playhouse known as OnStage Atlanta.
2. She was signed by an acting agent before she was even a teen
Saylor’s love of acting, her talent, and her dedication to the arts got her noticed at ta young age. She was just eleven years old when she was signed on with a talent agent, by the name of Joy Pervis, who helped Saylor land her first roles starting out; roles that would lead to her career blossoming at such a young age.
3. She moved to LA for a summer for a role
Who can forget the long-running HBO crime drama series, The Sopranos? The Sopranos took the network by storm and developed a huge fan following during its run from 1999 – 2007. Meadow, the daughter of the main characters, Tony and Carmela Soprano, needed a young actress to be a voice-over version of herself during the 2006 season, which Saylor was chosen for. In order for Saylor to do the voice-over, she had to move to LA for the summer, which she happily accepted to do.
4. She lives in New York
Saylor has shifted around a number of times through her life, not only with her parents when she was young, but for her acting career. Currently she is living in NY, where she moved to after she graduated from high school in 2013, but she didn’t move there alone, instead, she made the move with her older brother and her boyfriend, whom she is said to be dating since 2012. Although we know she is involved with a guy, according to Article Bio, she keeps things about her personal life and relationships to herself, so not much is known about the mysterious man.
5. She shares a similar tattoo with her brother
Saylor isn’t the only child in the family, as a matter-of-fact, she has a an older brother whom she is very close to and the two share a version of the same tattoo, an anchor. Saylor had a small anchor inked behind her left ear, while her brother’s is a larger version of the anchor and he had his put on his forearm.
6. She began working toward her college degree
Just because Saylor is making quite a good living at her acting, she still has the dream of earning her college degree, which she pursued at the University of Chicago, according to IMDb. Not only did Saylor work toward a degree in one field, but two. She worked toward her degree in mathematics, as well as a degree in art history beginning in 2015.
7. She has been nominated for a prestigious award
Homeland has been a very popular series on Showtime that began airing in 2012. The spy thriller gained a big fan following and for her portrayal of her role as Dana Brody in 2013 and 2014, Saylor was nominated for the prestigious, Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.
8. She co-starred with one of Hollywood’s hottest actors
Who wouldn’t love to play the role of Kevin Costner’s daughter, if given the chance? One of Hollywood’s elite, Kevin Costner, was a lead role in a sports drama, McFarland USA, a movie released in February of 2015, and by luck, Saylor was able to land the role of Julie, Costner’s daughter. I’m sure that was one of her most memorable roles to-date.
9. Her grandmother lives on the same street as a famous horror house
If you’re into horror films, you probably recall the Amityville Horror film. The true story of convicted killer, Robert Defeo, Jr. who killed his parents and four siblings in the home, produced several movies about the events. The original home has changed looks over the years, but it still remains, and according to an interview in Newsday, Saylor’s grandmother just happens to live on the very same street as the creepy house. Saylor says she visits her grandmother often, which means she’s quite familiar with the, so-called, ‘haunted house.’
10. One of her favorite pastimes is hanging on the rocks
When Saylor isn’t spending her time in front of the camera or on stage, she loves to spend time out in nature and get up-close and personal with the mountains. Saylor is a rock climber and it’s one of her favorite sports activities to do when she’s got the time. Aside rock climbing, another of her favorite things to do is ride her bike around Brooklyn for exercise, and for fun.