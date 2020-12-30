At the beginning of 2020, a small community college in Corsicana, Texas gained worldwide recognition thanks to the Netflix docuseries, Cheer. The show followed a group of cheerleaders from the Navarro College team as they trained for competitions and dealt with the the stresses of every day life. Morgan Simianer quickly became a fan favorite. Her story touched lots of viewers because she had worked hard to make something of herself after enduring a very difficult childhood. Since the show, Morgan has become a social media star and there are lots of people looking forward to her next move. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Morgan Simianer.
1. College Cheerleading Changed Her Life
Anyone who learned about Morgan’s story on Cheer will probably remember that she didn’t have an easy life. After her parents divorce, she spend some time living with her father and step mother before she and her brother went off to live in a trailer on their own. With all of the obstacles she faces, there were times in her life where she didn’t think she’d ever be in a better situation. Being a cheerleader became a very positive thing in her life and it gave her something to look forward to.
2. She Was Initially Nervous About Filming For Cheer
Being on a reality show can be a great opportunity, but like most people, Morgan was a little hesitant about putting her personal life on display. In a YouTube video with ATTN: Morgan admitted that she was ‘terrified’ about being on Cheer, but she decided to take the leap of faith and she’s glad she did.
3. She Studied Sociology
Cheerleading was a big part of Morgan’s life at Navarro, but she was also focused on getting a solid academic education. Morgan earned an associates degree in sociology from Navarro College. She hasn’t yet shared whether or not she has plans to get a four year degree.
4. She Is A Brand Ambassador
Since being on the show, Morgan’s popularity has sky rocketed which has made her an attractive partner for businesses looking to promote their products. She has gotten the chance to work as brand ambassador for some major international companies like Pillsbury, Fab Fit Fun, and Secret.
5. She Loves Hanging Out By The Beach
Morgan may not have grown up near the ocean, but there’s something about the beach that has always been appealing to her. When Morgan has free time, she loves to spend it hanging out by the beach. When it’s all said and done, it wouldn’t be surprising if she ended up living by the water.
6. She Is A Very Adventurous Person
Morgan loves a good adrenaline rush and this is something that can be seen in the stunts she performs as a cheerleader. Even outside of that, Morgan loves to try things and she’s always down to have a new experience. Some of the things she enjoys doing are traveling and horseback riding.
7. She Has More Than A Million Followers On Instagram
Sure, you may have heard that Morgan has gotten really ‘popular’ since Cheer. But what exactly does popular mean? In Morgan’s case, it means that she has over a million followers on Instagram. That number is certainly impressive and is much higher than some people who have been working in the entertainment industry for decades.
8. She Is A Very Positive Person
With all of the things that Morgan’s been through, nobody would blame her if she chose to have a negative outlook on life. What’s really amazing, however, is the fact that her outlook is anything but negative. She is an optimistic person and she does her best to find the good in every situation.
9. She Is A YouTuber
Instagram isn’t the only place where Morgan has been working to build a platform. She also has a YouTube channel where she has uploaded vlogs and other content. Even though she has only uploaded five times in two years, she has still managed to build a good amount of engagement. At the moment, her channel has more than 14,000 subscribers and well over 200,000 total views.
10. She Might Be In A Relationship
Recently, news has started to circulate that Morgan may be in a relationship with Jackson Michie who appeared on Big Brother. Apparently, they have been spending a lot of time together, but neither one of them has confirmed or denied the status of their relationship. If the two really are a couple, it’ll only be a matter of time before somebody ends up spilling the beans.