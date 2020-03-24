10 Things You Didn’t Know About Morgan Stewart

Morgan Stewart first made headlines after she was cast in “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills,” but her television career has moved from strength to strength since then. She is now on “Nightly Pop,” and unlike before, when she relied on her parents to pay her bills, she now has an estimated net worth of $5 million. Here is everything else you need to know about her.
1. She did not take education seriously
Morgan is the ideal definition of being born with a silver spoon in your mouth since her father is a renowned architect, and her mother ensured Morgan did not lack a thing. You would think that she would put to good use the $150,000 tuition that her parents had poured into the college for their daughter to study communication. However, Morgan was not interested in graduating with flying colors and instead took it as a paid vacation, thus failed in all of her classes.
2. She regrets her plastic surgery
Nowadays, almost every woman feels her picture is incomplete until she has pouting lips. Unfortunately, not everyone has been blessed with full lips, so some will seek the help of a cosmetic surgeon to inject filler in their lips. Morgan thought her lips were uneven and decided to even them out with surgery, which turned into regret. As reported by ET, the reality star revealed her lips were deflating with each passing day; thus, she had to dissolve all of the filler. Now that she has learned you do not have to change a thing about yourself, it is safe to conclude she will not be going under the knife any time soon.
3. She denied cheating on her husband
Infidelity has never been looked upon with kindness, and Morgan found herself on the receiving end when she was suspected to be cheating on Brendan with a married man who also happened to be her boss, Bryce Kristensen. The flirtatious behavior was so evident that it was reported to human resources. However, the culprits denied the claims with Morgan insisting that they were just friends, and she was happily married, which is laughable since, after only five months, she and Brendan broke up.
4. How she maintains her trim figure
Morgan admitted that she has a hard time getting up, but once she works out, she feels great. Most women would kill to have a figure like hers, but there are no special tips for the reality star. She reveals that she uses old school techniques that involve avoiding sugars, so she does not pay attention to cravings. Everyone knows that water is excellent for healthy skin, hair, and organs, so Morgan drinks at least three smart waters every day. She also eats lots of green vegetables and proteins and avoids carbohydrates.
5. Her fashion tips
As much as she is on television and expected to look beautiful always, Morgan does not stress over what to wear; even if she has an emergency, she will rush to wear and a t-shirt. Therefore she admitted that she is always excited to buy more jeans and t-shirts as opposed to other types of clothing. Unlike most women who think that cleavage makes for a fashion statement, Morgan does not think so and prefers to keep her assets hidden.
6. She prefers staying true to herself even on social media
It is no secret that social media has eroded the meaning of reality and replaced it with the false perception of what is ideal. Consequently, you will find people lying about what they do for a living, how they spend their free time, and even use applications to make their faces look smooth. Morgan, however, would never apply such tactics to have people liking her pictures. She said that her face can get shiny, and she will not care to hide it.
7. Why she created her line
Morgan loves keeping fit, but all the gym clothes she wore revealed a camel toe thus decided to have her clothing line that would eliminate her problem. Additionally, the hustle of having to carry an extra pair of clothes to wear after working out did not sit well with the television personality. Morgan hence wanted to create a clothing line that would also be worn outside the gym. She confessed that she wears her gym clothes when not working out since the key to ideal athleisure is functionality.
8. How she manages to balance all her responsibilities
In “Guys With Kids,” Gary tells his wife that he can be a businessman and still take care of the kids without help by proudly saying he can do it all. Unfortunately, he is not the rare breed that he claims to be, but Morgan, in contrast, has proven she is. She has managed to grow her clothing from scratch, and is her television career is doing well. Her secret? A routine that entails drinking lots of water, doing pilates, and sleeping early.
9. She focuses her collection on one color
When Morgan launched her fall collection in 2019, it was in one color; thus, she explained that she gets fixated on a specific color a month and a half before designing starts. Once she knows what to color to go with, she uses it to create a story for her collection. However, it is not always an easy process because she realized seeing a particular color on paper compared to how it comes out on clothes is different; she once had to change the shade of green four times.
10. Her boyfriend
Morgan has moved on with Dr. Phil.’s son, Jordan McGraw; they were in a relationship ten years ago before Jordan broke up with her. However, once Jordan knew that Morgan was single again, he pursued her persistently, and so far, they have been dating for three months. She has already made a good impression on Jordan’s parents who approve of the relationship.