Moritz Bleibtreu was just a child when he started his acting career. Although being a child in the industry can be a difficult thing to overcome, Moritz managed to make a seamless transition into adult stardom. Over the years, he has built a fan base that includes people from all over the world. He has shown time and time again that he has what it takes to play a variety of characters. Every time he gets in front of the camera he comes ready to put on a great show. Even though he has yet to make an on-screen appearance in 2021, Moritz has several upcoming projects for his fans to look forward to. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Moritz Bleibtreu.
1. His Parents Were Actors
Once people learn a little bit of Mortiz’ backstory, they would probably agree that acting runs in his blood. Moritz’ father, Hans Brenner, was an Austrian actor although the two didn’t have much of a relationship. Moritz’ mother, Monica Bleibtreu, also had a successful acting career.
2. He Is Not Into Social Media
Social media has become the easiest way for people to keep up with their favorite celebrities. Unfortunately for Moritz’ fans, they won’t be able to find much on his accounts. Moritz has an account on Instagram that has 108,000 followers, however, he doesn’t have any posts at the moment.
3. He Once Worked As An Au Pair
Even though Moritz began acting at a very early age, being an actor isn’t the only job he’s ever held. At one point in time, he moved to France to become an Au Pair. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any additional information on this period of his life.
4. He Speaks Four Languages
One of the biggest keys to becoming an international star is being able to speak multiple languages. Although it’s not a requirement, it provides the ability to build authentic connections with people in other parts of the world. Moritz is fluent in German, Italian, French, and English.
5. He Is A Formally Trained Actor
Despite the fact that Moritz is a natural when it comes to acting, he still underwent training so that he could really sharpen his skills. Moritz studied acting in several places including New York City and Paris. While there are lots of debates over whether or not acting school is necessary, it has certainly been beneficial to Moritz.
6. He Is A Cat Person
Sorry to all of the dog lovers out there, but Moritz is a very proud member of team cat. During an interview with Alsterkind, Moritz said, “I am a cat person. I grew up with cats and appreciate these animals because they are loyal and smart and still have a mind of their own.”
7. He Has More Than 90 On-Screen Credits
One of the things that makes acting such a difficult career path is the fact that jobs are never guaranteed. Even the most talented actors have to deal with their fair share of rejection. For that reason, landing a job is always a huge accomplishment. The fact that Moritz has gotten more than 90 on-screen jobs is certainly something to be impressed by. There’s a very good chance he will hit the 100 mark in the years to come.
8. He Was Supposed To Be in Inglourious Bastards
Sometimes things don’t go as planned, and this is something Moritz has had to deal with throughout his career. Moritz was originally cast in the 2009 movie Inglorious Bastards, however, he was unable to be a part of the movie due to schedule conflicts. Having to pass on the opportunity was probably a bummer at the time, but Moritz has gotten to do a lot of other cool things in the years since.
9. He Is A Father
Moritz has never been the type of actor who likes to share his every move with the world. Instead, he has always preferred a more private approach. However, one thing we do know about his personal life is that he is a proud father. He and his longtime partner, Annika, have a son who was born in 2008. As you can probably guess, Moritz hasn’t shared much information on his relationship or his son.
10. He Has Behind-The-Scenes Experience
Being an actor has allowed Moritz to reach countless people, but that isn’t the only way he wants to share stories. In 2020, he wrote, directed, and produced the movie Cortex which he also starred in. It’s very likely that we’ll see even more behind-the-scenes work from Moritz in the years to come.