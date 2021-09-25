There are probably certain types of video games that come to mind when people think of gamers. However, the cool thing about the gaming community is the fact that there are all kinds of different games out there, and they all have their own unique followings. Roblox is a perfect example. Often referred to as a gaming platform instead of a singular game, Roblox allows people to create their own worlds and games. Users’ creations can also be enjoyed by other people on the platform. Although Roblox has been around since 2006, it has become increasingly popular over the last few years. Along with the game’s increased popularity has come a wave of people who create content about Roblox on the internet. Several YouTubers have gained notoriety thanks to their Roblox activity. Many of them have even become known all over the world. If you’re into Roblox, you’ll definitely want to check out these people’s channels. Keep reading to learn more about the 10 most popular Roblox Youtubers in the world.
Why Is Roblox So Popular?
Even if you’re not someone who plays a lot of video games, chances are that you’ve heard of Roblox. The platform’s increasing popularity has become the topic of conversations all over the internet. Many people simply don’t understand why Roblox has become such a big deal. According to Brite, Roblox has become popular for a number of reasons but mainly because it’s free, offers lots of variety, is available on multiple platforms, sparks creativity, provides a sense of community, and provides an opportunity to make money for those who are especially good at creating worlds and games. Many have also credited Roblox with being a great way for children and teens to learn about game development. That said, Roblox can definitely be intimidating for those who aren’t sure what to expect. For that reason, watching YouTubers can be a great introduction to the world of Roblox. Even though Roblox is primarily targeted at younger audiences, it has also attracted a surprising number of older gamers as well. For many people who have been gaming for years, Roblox offers a nice change of pace. As a Reddit user named FLUX_Dustin said, “I personally love Roblox, and it’s because of the choices. I easily get burnt out/bored of any game that I play too much, but, since Roblox is less of a game and more of a platform, I can always find at least something to do on it.”
Here are the 10 most popular Roblox Youtubers out right now:
1. Pozzi
As mentioned earlier, Roblox is a game that has an international fan base. The platform’s top YouTuber, Pozzi, is located in Russia. His channel currently has 11.5 million subscribers from all over the world. Although Roblox isn’t the only game he plays, it’s one that a lot of people come to his channel to see. Pozzi uploads content on a regular basis and he is known for his creative and insightful gameplay. It’s important to note, however, that all of his videos are in Russian which can create a major language barrier for some people. The good news, however, is that breaking the barrier might be easier than you think. YouTube’s close caption feature has an auto-translate option that can translate the audio in the video into subtitles in your desired language. This option may not be available for all languages, though.
2. Lyna
Coming in just under Pozzi with 11.2 subscribers, Evelyn Vallejos, AKA Lyna, uploads Roblox content on a regular basis. Lyna’s videos are in Spanish, so non-Spanish speakers will have to once again rely on English subtitles to follow along with her commentary. Although gaming is often dominated by men, Lyna is proving that women can keep up with the best of them. In addition to Roblox content, Lyna also plays other games including Minecraft and Sims 4. When she isn’t making gaming content, she likes to spend her time making music and she also has other YouTube channels that focus on her other interests.
3. Flamingo
Flamingo is a YouTube gaming channel that focuses primarily on Roblox. The channel is hosted by a New Jersey-based gamer named Albert Aretz who originally created content under the name AlbertsStuff. According to Influencer Marketing Hub, ” Albert became known for his screaming, raging, acting out and general childish behavior while playing video games on his account, and many of his videos including cursing and inappropriate language.” However, once he started his Flamingo channel, he decided to let go of the cussing. Roblox fans in the United States will definitely want to check out Albert’s content to get an overall feel for the game and to learn some of the tips and tricks.
4. Julia MineGirl
When Brazil-based YouTuber Julia MineGirl started her online gaming journey, she was focused on making Minecraft content (hence the user name). More recently, however, she has also started making Roblox videos and her subscribers seem to be loving it. According to her bio on YouTube fandom, Julia “has been playing games since she was little. Julia used to watch her dad playing on a PS2, which made Julia fall in love with gaming. Due to that, The PS2 is moved to her bedroom. This became her number one hobby. Years later, she got a laptop as a gift, so she could play other kinds of games.” While she is definitely serious about making content, Julia also still likes to have fun when she games and she encourages other people to do the same.
5. ItsFunneh
With more than 8 million subscribers on YouTube, ItsFunneh is a little different from the other channels on this list because it isn’t technically run by just one person. The channel is operated by a woman named Kat and her siblings who refer to themselves as The Krew. Kat started her YouTube channel back in 2011, but it took her a couple of years to finally post her first video. The content on ItsFunneh is known for being fun and lighthearted. At the same time, they also help viewers improve their Roblox skills. ItsFunneh posts new videos on a daily basis so you’ll never have to worry about going long without seeing anything new on the channel.
6. Thinknoodles
Known as Justin Watkins in the real world, Thinknoodles is better known to Roblox fans by his YouTube channel. He has been uploading videos on the platform for the last 10 years. During that time, he has played several different games, but a good portion of his content has started to focus on Roblox. Not only do people enjoy watching Thinknoodles play, but he also provides entertaining commentary that makes his videos interesting and fun. In addition to posting long videos, he is also known for shorter clips that typically last for less than 30 seconds. Unlike some of the other people on this list, Thinknoodles isn’t a millennial or a member of Gen Z. According to his page on Fandom, he was born in 1977 which means that he is approaching his mid-40s.
7. GamingwithKev
Based in California, GamingwithKev has made quite a name for himself all over the world thanks to his YouTube channel. He now has more than 7.75 million subscribers and the number just keeps growing. Kev is known for playing a few different games, but recently it appears that his content is exclusively focused on Roblox. On top of being known as a great gamer, Kev is also known for having a great sense of humor. GamingwithKev also does a great job of exploring lots of the different thing the Roblox world has to offer. While gaming is what made Kev popular, he also shares other aspects of his life on social media which is something many other gamers avoid doing.
8. Poke
Zachary Tarnopol is better known on YouTube under his screen name, Poke. He has been uploading videos on the platform since 2011 and he has become extremely popular in the Roblox community. He currently has more than 5 million subscribers and that includes people from all across the world. As far as we know, Poke only posts Roblox content and has not streamed any other games. He often collaborates with other YouTubers including Tofuu. In addition to his main channel, he also has a second one called MorePoke where he uploads additional Roblox content.
9. Tofuu
When it comes to the YouTube world, Tofuu is what many would describe as an OG. Even though he is still in his early 20s, he started his YouTube journey as a child with a Lego review channel. However, he eventually decided to abandon that channel and focus all of his efforts on creating gaming videos. Since beginning his YouTube gaming journey in 2011, Tofu has earned more than 4 million subscribers. His channel is still growing rapidly.
10. Sketch
Sketch, whose real name is Elijah Best, is a Massachusetts-based gamer who has been making a name for himself thanks to his Roblox content. Even though he’s a little newer to YouTube than some of the other people on this list, he’s done some serious numbers. His YouTube channel has nearly four million subscribers and he continues to attract new viewers thanks to his creative content.