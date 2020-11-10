10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mother-Daughter Trio “Worth the Wait”

There are a lot of things in life that simply aren’t worth the wait, but that can’t be said for the mother daughter trio, Worth The Wait, that left judges stunned during their blind audition. When the group, which consists of Tara (mom), Mia, and Jacy Matthews, stepped on stage to perform “When Will I Be Loved” nobody knew what to expect. While the viewers are home could see there were three people on stage, the judges had no idea. Before the group was done with the song, all four judges turned around with the hopes of getting the talented trio on their team. Worth the Wait ultimately decided to go with Blake Shelton, but all of the judges are excited to see how things go for the group throughout the season. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Worth the Wait from season 19 of The Voice.
1. Their Family Suffered A Tragic Loss
When Mia and Jacy were young, their father passed away. We weren’t able to find much information on their father, but we do know that he was a musician and so was his father. There’s no doubt that his talents have been passed down to his daughters and they are doing their best to make him proud.
2. The Voice Is Their First Singing Competition Show
There are lots of contestants who come on The Voice after having competed on other popular shows like American Idol and America’s Got Talent. As far as we can tell, that isn’t the case for Worth the Wait, though. The Voice appears to not only be their first competition show, but their first singing competition all together. Thanks to their skill and poise, you’d never be able to tell.
3. The Matthews Sisters Are Also Dancers
If you thought their voices were impressive, wait until you see their dance moves. Mia and Jacy have been clogging for years and they’ve got some pretty fancy footwork. Hopefully they’ll get a chance to bust out some of their moves during their time on The Voice.
4. They’re The Only Trio On This Season Of The Show
Worth the Wait is special for quite a few reasons, but the most notable of them being the fact that the group is the only trio to be competing during season 19. Although there have been other on the show in the past, it looks like Worth the Wait is the first one consisting of a mother and her daughters.
5. They Have A YouTube Channel
Since their blind audition, there are probably lots of people who want to hear more from the group. Luckily, all it takes is a quick trip to YouTube. Worth the Wait has a YouTube channel where they’ve uploaded several videos of their performances from over the years.
6. They Enjoy Interacting With Their Supporters
Being on a show like The Voice is a life changing experience, and it’s always nice to know that there are people who support you and are willing to go along for the ride. Since sharing their talents on The Voice, the trio has seen their fan base grow tremendously and they love using social media to connect with their fans.
7. They Used To Perform Under A Different Name
Before being called Worth the Wait, the group performed under the name The Matthews Sisters. At that time, the trio consisted of Mia, Jacy, and their older sister, Sadie. After Sadie stepped down from the group, the sisters asked their mother if she would be interested in singing with them.
8. They Have Native American Ancestry
The Matthews sisters are from Gadsden, Alabama, but they have a very diverse background that extends to other parts of the country. Tara Matthews has Native American roots, specifically from the Cherokee tribe. The girls’ father was originally from Hawaii.
9. The Judges Pulled Out Their Best Stops To Persuade Them To Join Their Team
It’s extremely rare for all four of the judges to turn their chairs around, and when they do things can become competitive very quickly. All four od the judges were very eager to get Worth the Wait on their team, and Gwen Stefani went the extra mile to persuade them by showing an endorsement from country singer Trace Adkins to prove that she has connections in the country community. Despite a very strong pitch, the trio decided to be on Team Blake.
10. The Oldest Matthews Sister Had To Take A Break From Singing To Care For Her Son
Leaving the group wasn’t an easy decision for Sadie, but it was something she had to do. Her son, Jackson, suffers from a rare skin condition that requires a lot of her time and attention. Despite not being on The Voice, Sadie remains the group’s number one supporter.