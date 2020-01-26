HGTV is a network that does a great job of bringing a steady stream of home improvement shows. The new series “Move and Improve” is geared towards helping families find an upgrade to their current residence. We’ve previewed the episodes of this new series and it’s not clear exactly where HGTV plans to go with the program as of yet. It’s an interesting look at what families who are looking for a fixer-upper to save money go through during the renovation process. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about “Move and Improve.”
1. The show has not been well-publicized
When we attempted to learn more about the case of “Move and Improve,” it was difficult to find any press on the new series at all. There are a few sites that offer full episodes through their streaming service, namely HGTV, so you can catch all three of them here. We’re not quite sure why there hasn’t been more effort put into advertising, but that’s the case. It’s not even listed on the official HGTV list of home improvement series. It could be because the show is still new.
2. There is doubt about whether the series will continue
So far, HGTV has one season listed with just four episodes. The show follows families in their quest to find an affordable home that has potential. We found the first episode on YouTube and it followed a young couple as they looked for the most suitable home to raise their young child. The wife had reservations, but the couple moved ahead with the purchase and then began making the renovations that would be necessary to make the home livable. Rachel and Tyler have outgrown their condo and they’re excited about the prospect of owning their own home.
3. Move and Improve is grounded in reality
There doesn’t appear to be anything staged, at least not blatantly, about the show. A realtor shows Tyler and Rachel a variety of different homes that have some of the features listed on the wish list that they each provided. While the husband sees potential in most of them, Rachel finds all of the drawbacks and she seems to have a more realistic outlook about the resources that it will take to make the necessary renovations.
4. You can learn a lot about the details involved with buying a fixer-upper
Move and Improve gives prospective home buyers an excellent look at the hidden problems that can be found in old homes that are in need of updating and repair. When Tyler and Rachel talk to experts about the features of a home that they want to change, she goes into detail about what needs to be done before beginning the project. These are details that many new buyers may not necessarily think about. You can learn a lot about what to look for when you’re considering buying a fixer-upper.
5. The show features how a fixer-upper can become a money pit
As Rachel and Tyler hire a contractor to remodel the bathroom, they learn that you can’t always remodel a home to be the way that you want unless you are willing to pay an extra amount of money to get the job completed. Things may look great when talking about making certain changes, but as contractors start digging into the details of the structure, sometimes unforeseen problems arise and the price of the job can go up to a ridiculous amount quickly, making it necessary to go another route to stay within the budget for the renovation.
6. Professional contractors and carpenters do the renovations
The show involves the couples as the stars of the reality television show, along with professional contractors and carpenters who are brought in to plan and complete the renovations. They do a good job of explaining what they’re doing and why they’re doing it as they work to complete the projects. It’s interesting to watch and you can pick up some tips about how to properly install certain materials if you’re paying attention.
7. The show launched in December of 2019
The first season of “Move and Improve” aired on December 17, 2019. It’s a brand new series that is in its debut season which is always subject to cancellation if it doesn’t receive the necessary ratings from viewers. It’s too soon to tell how well the show will be received. Each episode of the show runs for a little over 43 minutes and it takes up a full hour’s slot on the HGTV network.
8. “Move and Improve” hones in on potential pitfalls
The second episode of the first season follows a couple who purchase a home that is in need of renovations, which is the overarching theme of the program. They run into some serious complications that lead to setbacks in achieving the renovation within the originally estimated timeline. Discoveries about the home were made after the purchase was already completed, so the show is an excellent resource for learning about the things to investigate before you agree to make the purchase of an older home. You never know what might be lurking underneath the walls and flooring and some problems are not immediately obvious.
9. It’s easy to relate to the stars of the show
The stars of “Move and Improve’ are the couples who are in search of a home with the best potential. There isn’t any glitz involved in the scenes and it brings the term ‘reality television” into clear focus. The couples represent a good share of the population and they have the same concerns as many Americans when it comes to securing a comfortable and safe residence for an affordable cost. It’s easy to relate to them and this might, in turn, help the show to receive good ratings.
10. “Move and Improve” has great potential
After viewing portions of three episodes of the pilot season of the series, we were impressed with what we saw. The show is believable and the couples featured, share their honest opinions about the homes they consider before making their final decision. It’s as though we’re going on the journey with them and we’re rooting for them to achieve the home of their dreams. The show has great potential for becoming another HGTV classic, but we would like to see a little more advertisement so everyone will have the opportunity to tune in and then weigh in with their opinions.