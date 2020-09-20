Movie Characters Sing Smash Mouth’s ‘All Star’ Using Deepfake Technology

If you’re not at least grinning after this then you might need to check your sense of humor since this is actually pretty funny considering that Deepfake does manage to come up with a few gems now and then that are pretty amusing and it’s not a bad thing to laugh. The way that this clip was put together makes it clear that a lot of people have a lot of time on their hands and whether it’s due to the pandemic or not, which it might not be now, something positive does come out of it. All-Star is a great song anyway since it’s just a lot of fun and doesn’t require a lot of thought, but when people start singing it this becomes even more obvious since it’s kind of an infectious tune that a person can’t help but like unless they’re such a jaded cynic that nothing feels capable of giving them even an ounce of joy. Hey, there are those people out there. But the fact that it wasn’t just cartoon characters being made to sing this song using AI technology is great since watching a few of the other characters get into the act was even better. Now be honest, when King Leonidas recited “Hey now” before kicking the messenger into the pit, that was just classic, right? It almost makes a person wonder just what else Deepfake is going to do in the name of better or at least amusing entertainment since right now that’s kind of what the world needs more of, as a reason to laugh is almost always a huge boost to the people no matter if they want it or not.
A lot of people are still worried about how far the Deepfake technology, or any AI for that matter, is going to go, and movies such as The Matrix are just one reason despite the fiction behind it all. Admittedly, I’m one of those that worry that people are simply going too far with the AI since the ability to go over the top and beyond what’s rational is a very human trait that continues to be repeated year after year and to be real, there are definitely times when humanity forgets about the STOP button that exists somewhere in our minds. With instances such as this, it’s very easy to admit that technology isn’t bad and can be quite clever when it comes to making up something that people are going to enjoy, especially if it’s using images that have already been created and have been seen as favorites by so many people. Seeing Patrick Bateman singing an upbeat song is a little creepy but oh well, that’s the price of amusement sometimes, you kind of have to take the odd with the good and roll with it. Sometimes entertainment isn’t as balanced as some people would like it to be, but then other times it’s easy to think that it’s just as balanced or as nuts as it absolutely has to be in order to get the attention of the audience that it’s meant for.
Fun clips like this definitely help to put a bad day in perspective, or they can just make a person feel good and laugh during a day that’s not bad but definitely needs a pick me up for one reason or another. One really has to wonder what we did before the invention of YouTube and the internet when we needed something to brighten our day, but as a lot of us remember it usually took something pretty simple, such as talking to someone face to face, or taking a walk, or possibly even getting out of the house and taking a day trip somewhere if such a thing was possible. Nowadays with so many people glued to their screens, it’s very easy to see how all of that might not be entirely possible, but is still fairly important. In moments when it’s not possible though, clips like these can definitely bring someone out of a funk even if it’s only enough to get them to grin since technology has so many different applications that it’s difficult to think of something it can’t do when it comes to lightening the mood. Deepfake is something that a lot of people still question since the whole idea of being able to digitally replace or alter just about anything is enough to raise a few hackles, but at the same time, it’s useful since as this clip proves it can be quite endearing.
Again, if you’re not smiling or at least grinning by the end of this then you might need to see if you’re funny bone is broken or if you need a humor transplant since it’s pretty amusing. I mean come on, Patrick Bateman and King Leonidas singing All-Star, that’s classic.