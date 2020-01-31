Movie Icons Visit Walmart in Super Bowl Commercial

If you expected Walmart to sit this one out then you were sorely mistaken since the Super Bowl ads are here and they’re bound to be one of the biggest parts of Sunday that people remember, especially since companies are so adamant about dumping money into each spot so that they’ll be noticed. Lisa Lacy of Adweek has more to say in her own opinion concerning the ad. One might wonder just how anyone could possibly miss Walmart though since it’s one of the most well-known stores in America, but then again marketing is usually bound and determined to make sure that a company is bound to remain stamped firmly into the public’s conscious memory without fail, so bringing in pop culture icons from past and present movies isn’t exactly a big surprise when it comes to promoting a store that’s had something to do with pretty much every face seen in the commercial in some way, big or small. After all, Walmart is one of the places that many people tend to go when they need just about anything since it’s one of the stores around that really does have something for just about everyone. There was a time when Walmart was still thought of as little more than another store that might come and go since places like Kmart, Target, and other various, well-known stores were well-established at the time and it wasn’t believed that Walmart would become a huge deal.
After all, Kmart and Target predate Walmart by decades, and big department stores have been around for a long time now. But somehow Walmart stepped into the midst and somehow made their impact back in the 60s and have been steadily rising ever since. At this point in history many towns and cities are defined by many things but one of those tends to be whether there’s a local Walmart nearby. Admit it, you’ve either known someone that will ask where the nearest Walmart is or will at least inquire if there is one within reach. Seeing Walmart get in on the Super Bowl Sunday madness isn’t surprising at all really but looking at the angle they’ve taken is enough to think that it’s kind of silly but at least not so far out there that it makes no sense whatsoever. After all convenience is one of the keys to success as many stores have found out over the years and being able to provide grocery pickup to those that might not have the time or the ability to walk around the store is something that would appear to be a popular service since it gives people a chance to simply order, show up, and pick up their groceries and other items so that they don’t have to spend time mucking around the store trying to find all of it. Of course that also would appear to promote laziness on top of everything else as so much is just a click away these days that adding even more convenience says to some people that you can get what you want without having to do hardly anything. That’s kind of a cynical view of the process but it’s not entirely wrong to be sure since while this is a valued service to some people it’s still easy to see how it would inspire other folks to do as little as possible and rely solely on the online service.
It is a valuable tool to some, there’s no doubt about this, and Walmart has so far been making great use of it to give their customers another convenience that other stores have tried to offer in the recent past. Bringing in several pop culture icons to try and sell people on the idea anew is something that might appear wise to some folks and somewhat of a grandiose idea to others, but when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday the ads kind of have to go big or don’t bother coming out at all since getting noticed is what it’s all about. Not every ad has to make perfect sense considering that some of them tend to go so far off the rails that people are left wondering what they just watched and what it had to do with the product in the first place. Todd Wasserman of Videa has a few things to say in regards to this. Thankfully it would appear that Walmart toned things down just enough to get their point across and have a little fun with it since most people should be able to recognize a good number of the pop culture references that are used in the commercial given that a lot of them have transcended generations in a big and very decisive way. Flash Gordon might be one that a lot of younger folks can’t really relate to, but as for the rest of them, it’s easy to think that with all the hype concerning various movies these days that it’s not hard for anyone to deduce just who’s who.