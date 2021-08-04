Home
Movies
Movies That Could Use a Reboot: Ladyhawke

Movies That Could Use a Reboot: Ladyhawke

1 min ago

There are plenty of people out there who still remember Ladyhawke and how the story goes, but it might be time to see if it can be refreshed for the current generation to enjoy. One of the biggest issues with bringing this movie back though would be timing, as in when to bring it back in order to give it the best showing and attract the biggest possible crowd. Like all genres, fantasy movies do have a time and place when people tend to pay greater attention, and it does help when filmmakers gauge these times so as not to release something during a moment in cinematic history when something else is insanely popular. Such a practice has changed over the years, but there are still moments when it’s wiser to go with the current trend than against it. Imagine what might have happened to some of the greatest movies in history if they’d been released during a time when another genre was more prominent. It’s likely that a few of them wouldn’t have been as well-received. Sadly though, Ladyhawke’s reception wasn’t that great, to begin with, and its status as a cult classic has grown throughout the years in a way that wasn’t accomplished upon its release.

Despite the fact that people enjoyed the story, this movie didn’t make its budget back and was considered a financial failure, though the story has endured for a while now and a lot of people continue to talk about it. As a fantasy tale, it’s one of those that people can’t help but enjoy now and again since it is a great story that has a lot more potential than people give it credit for. In this day and age, it might actually raise a few questions about religion and the dark arts, but it would be worth it to see this movie restored in a way that might bring a bit of life back to the love story and the adventure that was supposed to make it so great in the first place.

The casting would be an interesting bit of development since it’s very likely that these days there would be plenty of people that might be thought of for each role since each individual had a well-defined part to play, but it’s easy to think that some aspects would change if only to make the movie run just a bit smoother in order to keep things from stagnating. Critics of the original movie did mention that it had pacing problems, so perhaps a bit of work done to the writing should be able to smooth things out enough to help it avoid feeling so choppy. But apart from that, the story could possibly be left as it is for the most part. Another question is whether a CGI wolf and hawk would be used, or if actual animals would be used for parts of the movie. CGI animals have been an issue in some movies since they don’t always appear as real as people want them to, but there’s also the idea that the realism might need a bit of help by using actual animals that have been well-trained.

It does feel as though there would be a bit of pessimism levied against a reboot or remake of this movie, especially since some folks would rather see the classics left as they are. But then again, those same people are usually the ones that might grumble and mutter under their breath when reboots happen but are secretly impressed even if they don’t want to admit it. Ladyhawke could be rebooted in a very successful way, and it could even be improved upon just a bit with all due respect to those that made the movie what it was in the first place. It might even be wise to add in a few of the original actors if they were up for it in cameo appearances. That at least might placate a lot of fans that might not want this movie to be touched or changed in any way. But thinking that it needs to sit and be left alone is an enticing thought since reboots aren’t always the way to go.

Being indecisive about this matter isn’t exactly a hard condition to figure out since many people would rather leave the old classics alone rather than revisit them again and again. Sometimes a movie simply needs to be left alone since no matter what flaws it might have, it’s still the original movie that people enjoy, and constant changes might ruin the experience after a while. But Ladyhawke is a movie that might deserve another shot at greatness and could possibly be enhanced a bit by a reboot if it were to cover the source material and pay respect to the original movie.

About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Star Wars, Goonies, Game of Thrones, from fantasy to science fiction to the dramatic and silly, Tom is all about the greatest and most insane stories that can be found. Pacific Northwest for life y'all.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Why John Locke Was The Worst Character on Lost
Why George Costanza Was the Worst Character on Seinfeld
Six Sci-Fi Movies We’re Psyched To See This Fall
The Most Thrilling Moments in Money Heist
Movies That Could Use a Reboot: Ladyhawke
What We Learned from The Trailer for “Echoes of Violence”
Colin Jost is Writing a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie for Paramount
There’s A Lot More Woody In The Second Trailer For Venom: Let There Be Carnage
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Brendan Hunt
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Laila Robins
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Carlton Morton
Kim Kardashian Getting Co-Parenting Advice from Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian
The Top Five Villains in the Daredevil Comic Series
dc fortnite comic
Who Should Appear in The Next DC/Fortnite Comic Crossover?
batman fortnite 6
Batman’s Fortnite Adventure Concludes in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #6
batman fortnite 5
Betrayal Lies Ahead in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #5
10 Things To Know Before Watching Jujutsu Kaisen For The First Time
Five Things to Know Before Watching the New Season of ‘The Seven Deadly Sins.’
dragon ball z broly
Is Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan Worth Watching?
akame ga kill
Should You Watch Akame Ga Kill?
apex legends emergence
Take a Look at The Apex Legends Emergence Patch Notes
Assassin’s Creed Legion: What Roman Period Is Best For This New Rumored AC Game?
Robocop: Rogue City Might Lead To Something Special
FiveThings Ubisoft Should Avoid For Their Open-World Star Wars IP